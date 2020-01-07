advertisement

MADRID – Spanish Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez secured parliament’s backing from a slim wafer majority Tuesday to form a coalition government, ending a long political stalemate.

After nearly a year of interim government, Sanchez won the simple majority he needed with two votes with the support of lawmakers from smaller regional parties.

He and coalition ally Pablo Iglesias, leader of the left-wing Unidas Podemos, have said they will push for tax hikes on high-income earners and companies and support labor reforms approved by a previous government. conservative.

But without a strong majority in parliament, the coalition can fight to pass legislation and will have to negotiate with other parties on a case-by-case basis.

“I am confident that we can overcome the atmosphere of irritation and tension and that we can recover some room for consensus and agreement,” Sanchez told parliament before the vote.

Politicians had accused each other of pressuring lawmakers, especially from small regional parties that said they would support Sanchez, to change their minds.

But in the end the vote passed by surprise.

Sanchez won the support of 167 of the 350 lower house lawmakers, while 165 voted against. The remaining 18 abstained.

Sanchez’s Socialist Party, which came in the first of two non-inclusive national elections in 2019, had failed by Tuesday to win the support of parliament and meanwhile led a caretaker government that had little margin to traverse policies.

The rise of new parties in Spain over the last five years has put an end to decades of Socialist and Conservative People’s domination of Spanish politics, making the process of forming governments and holding them in power much more difficult.

Together, the Socialists and Podemos have only 155 seats in the highly fragmented 350-seat parliament.

Their coalition was voted on by some of the smaller parties, including the Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) Catalan separatists, who abstained. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, Emma Pinedo, Belen Carreno, Jesus Aguado, Jose Elias Rodriguez Writing by Ingrid Melander Editing by John Stonestreet)

