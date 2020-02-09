advertisement

MADRID – Spain has confirmed its second case of the new virus from China. A plane that evacuated more than 200 people from the Chinese city in the center of the epidemic landed in Britain on Sunday.

The Spanish National Microbiology Center announced on Sunday that the coronavirus case was discovered in Mallorca, a popular holiday island in the Mediterranean.

advertisement

The Spanish Ministry of Health said the person was one of four suspicious cases recorded last Friday at Son Espases University Hospital in Palma de Mallorca. The other three were negative. The health ministry said further details would be released at a press conference later Sunday.

Spain’s first virus case was a German tourist who was diagnosed a week ago in the Canary Islands off Northwest Africa.

The clothing will be brought to Kents Hill Park Training and Conference Center before the youngest coronavirus evacuees who will land at RAF Brize Norton in Milton Keynes, England on February 8, 2020 will be returned to the UK. (Joe Giddens / PA via AP)

The British evacuation plane, the second government-mapped, arrived at RAF Brize Norton on Sunday morning. British officials said the escape brought back 105 British citizens and family members, and 95 European citizens and family members. A total of 13 employees and doctors were on board.

The passengers were taken to a hotel in Milton Keys, where they were quarantined for 14 days.

The deadly virus infected at least tens of thousands and caused concern worldwide.

In Europe there were a total of 38 infections in nine countries, 14 of them in Germany.

People walk towards the main entrance to the Schwabing Clinic after Germany reported the first confirmed case of the fatal corona virus in China on January 28, 2020 in Munich. (Ayhan Uyanik / Reuters)

advertisement