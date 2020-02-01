advertisement

The new 2019 corona virus or the Wuhan corona virus has spread from China to over 20 countries, including the United States, France and Japan.

Qantas Airlines from Australia discontinues flights to China as the country confirms the 10th case

Australian airline Qantas announced on Saturday local time that it will discontinue its two direct connections to mainland China (Sydney-Beijing and Sydney-Shanghai) from February 9 to March 29.

“This follows the entry restrictions of countries like Singapore and the United States, which affect the movement of the crew, which operates across the Qantas International network.

“These entry restrictions present the Rostering crew with significant logistical challenges for operating services in mainland China. Therefore, these flights must be temporarily suspended.

“There are no changes to Qantas services to Hong Kong as they are exempt from current travel restrictions.”

Workers are seen on the tarmac of Adelaide Airport, Australia on August 22, 2018 near Qantas Airways, Australia’s national airline, Boeing 737-800. (Reuters / David Gray)

Earlier Saturday, the total number of new coronavirus cases in Australia rose to 10 after local reports confirmed that a woman aged 20 was infected.

The woman who lives in Melbourne, Victoria, is now the fourth case of coronavirus in the state. She had traveled to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and returned to Australia on January 25th. Two days later she got sick.

She was examined by doctors at a Melbourne hospital on January 30 and found to be good enough to stay at home where she has been since her examination.

Health officials said she wasn’t classified as contagious on the flight back to Victoria.

US sees 7th confirmed case, man traveled from Wuhan

The seventh case of the new corona virus has been confirmed in the United States.

The patient is a man who lives in Santa Clara County, California. The Count of Santa Clara Health Office announced this on Friday afternoon after being informed of the case by the Centers for Disease Control.

This is the third case of coronavirus in California, but the first in Santa Clara County and the Bay Area.

Dr. At a press conference, Sara Cody, the Santa Clara District health official, told reporters that the victim had “traveled to Wuhan, China, and became ill when he returned.”

She added: “Since he was at home in the county, he had been self-isolating at home and only left the house to seek medical help. He was seen in a local clinic and hospital, but was never sick enough to be hospitalized. “

“Our preliminary investigation has shown that he came into contact with very few people when he returned. We make sure that everyone he has come into contact with is monitored for symptoms and kept away from others, ”she said.

Other cases in the United States are currently: one in Washington State, one in Arizona and two in Illinois.

The coronavirus “No Doubt” can spread without symptoms: Top US Infectious Disease Doctor

According to a new study released on Thursday by the top US infectious disease doctor, people can spread the Wuhan coronavirus before symptoms appear after people who have been diagnosed with no disease in five cases have diagnosed the virus.

“There is no doubt that after reading this article there will be an asymptomatic transmission,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, CNN. “This study asks you to rest.”

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday evening found that four German business partners were infected by an asymptomatic infection.

Read more here.

USA declare coronavirus health emergency

The United States will refuse entry to foreigners who have been to mainland China in the past 14 days to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The temporary ban does not apply to the immediate family of U.S. citizens or permanent residents and comes into effect at 5:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of Health Alex Azar announced at a press conference on January 31.

Secretary of Health Alex Azar answers questions during a briefing with members of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force in Washington on January 31, 2020. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)

Azar added that the U.S. authorities have officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency in the U.S.

Read more here.

Spain confirms first case of coronavirus

The Spanish Ministry of Health confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country in late Friday, Reuters reported.

According to the ministry, a man was diagnosed with the new virus on La Gomera, a remote island in the Canary Islands.

The man belongs to a group of five people who were observed on the island and isolated on Thursday after it turned out that part of the group had come into contact with a German man who was diagnosed with the virus, the ministry said ,

Health Minister Salvador Illa will chair a ministerial meeting on Saturday to discuss the country’s response to the virus.

Evacuated under quarantine at US Air Base

All 195 American passengers who were evacuated on a charter flight from Wuhan, China, are quarantined in California to check if they have received the deadly new strain of the coronavirus, health officials said on January 31.

The regulation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was the first of its kind since the 1960s.

“While we recognize that this is unprecedented action, we are facing an unprecedented public health threat,” said CDC’s Nancy Messonnier in a conference call on Friday.

“We are preparing as if this is the next pandemic,” she said.

Read more here.

Quarantine workers in protective suits check ID documents while tourists from the Wuhan region depart on January 31, 2020 from a chartered plane that is taking them home from Bangkok at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. (Chinatopix via AP)

NY Health Commissioner Disputes Confirmed Case Report

New York health commissioner Oxiris Barbot contested a report saying the first case in the city had been confirmed.

“THIS IS NOT EXACT. There are still zero confirmed cases of novel #corona virus in NYC, ”she said in a statement on Twitter.

An email from a New York Police Department (NYPD) to eight boroughs in Queen was quoted in the New York Daily News report as sent early Friday.

The message, which was dispatched at 1:56 p.m., said the Elmhurst neighborhood had “1 confirmed case” of the disease.

The New York City Fire Department and NYPD, together with the Department of Health, contested the report.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases on the east coast of the United States. There are two cases in Illinois, the rest in the west of the country.

People wear medical face masks on the streets of Chinatown in New York City on January 29, 2020. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Delta, American, suspends all flights to China

Delta Airlines will suspend all flights from the United States to China for at least two months, the Atlanta-based airline said in a statement on January 31.

All flights will be discontinued from February 6 through April 30, “due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus,” the airline said.

“Delta will continue to operate flights until February 5 to ensure that customers who want to leave China have the opportunity to do so,” he added.

The last flight to China leaving the United States starts on February 3. The last return flight to the United States from China starts on February 5.

Customers with affected trips can visit the Delta website and go to the “My Trips” section. There they can request a refund or change to flights that start after April 30th. You can also contact Delta to explore other options.

American Airlines announced on Friday that flights to and from mainland China will cease from today until March 27.

“Our teams turn directly to affected customers to meet their needs. We will continue to evaluate the schedule for March 28 and beyond and make adjustments as necessary, ”the Fort Worth-based airline said in a statement.

A Delta Airlines aircraft sits on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles on October 29, 2019. (Daniel Slim / AFP via Getty Images)

Great Britain, Italy, Russia, Sweden confirm the first cases

Authorities in four European countries confirmed cases of the new coronavirus late Thursday or Friday.

Two patients in the UK were isolated in a specialized infection center in Newcastle. Two Chinese tourists to Rome who tested positive for the virus were isolated at the Spallanzani Institute for Infectious Diseases.

In Russia, it was confirmed that two Chinese citizens are infected with the virus. They were isolated and monitored.

Sweden’s first case, according to authorities, was a woman in her twenties who landed on January 24 after visiting Wuhan, the virus’ epicenter. It was isolated and put under observation.

Two women with face masks walk through the city center near the Royal Victoria Infirmary, where two patients who tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus were treated by healthcare professionals in Newcastle, England on January 31, 2020. (Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

Evacuated American says Chinese city like a ghost town

Wuhan was happy as the residents prepared for the lunar new year, but became “chaos” when news of the rapidly growing outbreak of the corona virus came, said American Jarred Evans. People suddenly swarmed out in pharmacies and shops to get masks and disinfectant spray, Evans said.

“I stocked up on rice, pasta, water, and anything that could help me survive a week or two,” said Evans.

The Chinese government closed the city. Buses, trains, taxis and private cars were banned. The military patrolled some streets.

“Then, frankly, people stayed locked in their homes,” said Evans.

He compared the abandoned city to a ghost town in the old west.

Read more here.

Jarred Evans speaks to The Associated Press about a video from March Air Reserve Base in Southern California, California, on January 30, 2020. (Patricio Espinoza / AP Photo)

Human-to-human transmission occurred in the early stages of the outbreak

Human to human coronavirus transmission began in Wuhan, China, in mid-December 2019, according to the largest study to date to analyze patients infected with the deadly virus.

A new paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine on January 29 examined the data of the first 425 confirmed cases in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and found that “there are signs that interpersonal transmission has occurred since close contacts Mid December 2019. “

The Chinese authorities did not confirm human-to-human transmission until January 20, almost three weeks after the disease was officially reported on December 31, 2019. The first patient had symptoms on December 1.

According to official figures, thousands have been infected and more than a hundred people have been killed in China – although experts say the actual number of people infected is much higher.

Read more here.

An elderly man with a face mask lies on the sidewalk after collapsing near a Wuhan hospital on January 30, 2020 and dying on a street. (Hector Retamal / AFP via Getty Images)

Photo show man lying dead on Wuhan Street

Images by the international news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) showed an elderly Chinese man lying dead on a Wuhan street a few hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared global health emergency due to the outbreak of the Chinese coronavirus.

The series of photos by Hector Retamal showed the dire reality of the 11 million inhabitants of Wuhan in the epicenter of the disease.

According to AFP, the man had collapsed in the street in front of a closed furniture store near a hospital with a plastic bag in his hand.

Read more here.

Singapore keeps visitors from mainland China

Singapore announced on January 31 that all new visitors from mainland China, including foreigners who have been in the country for the past 14 days, would be denied access to curb the spread of the virus.

These visitors are also unlikely to travel through Singapore, Singapore’s Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said at a press conference on January 31.

The travel restriction comes into effect on Saturday at midnight, the visa block comes into effect immediately.

The move is an escalation of an earlier ban on new travelers in Hubei Province, the central Chinese region where the epicenter of Wuhan disease is located.

There are currently 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Singapore, which are exclusively travelers from Wuhan.

Beijing reports first death

Beijing reported its first death from the Wuhan corona virus on January 28.

Yang Jun, 50, attended a conference in Wuhan on January 8. After returning to Beijing, he developed a fever on January 15.

Yang did not seek treatment until January 21, and it was confirmed that he was infected with Wuhan pneumonia the next day at the Haidian District Center for Disease Control. His situation worsened and he died on January 27 due to respiratory failure.

Chinese state media expressed concerns that Yang had been exposed to or exposed to a large number of people prior to diagnosis.

Read more here.

Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam wears a mask after the outbreak of a new corona virus during a press conference on January 31, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. (Tyrone Siu / Reuters)

Hong Kong leader postpones school opening, closes no border

Hong Kong chairwoman Carrie Lam postponed the opening date for all local kindergartens, elementary and secondary schools and special schools to March 2nd.

Most officials could continue working from home until February 9, she said at a press conference.

Lam added that after Hong Kong identified 48 travelers from Hubei, 15 of the city’s 155 hotels and guesthouses left on a voluntary basis. She said the remaining 33 will be quarantined and can leave Hong Kong if they do not show symptoms of the virus.

On January 31, at 9:00 a.m. local time, there were 12 known cases of the virus in the city, five of which were Hong Kong and seven mainland Chinese.

Lam also refused calls from a medical union to close the Chinese mainland border to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The cruise ship Costa Smeralda docks on January 30, 2020 in the port of Civitavecchia, 69 km north of Rome, Italy. (Filippo Monteforte / AFP via Getty Images)

Cruise passengers can disembark

The 6,000 passengers detained on a cruise ship off the Italian coast can now disembark after health officials diagnosed an apparently sick Chinese woman before Ministry of Health officials pronounced her coronavirus-free.

According to a statement by Carnival Cruises and its Italian subsidiary Costa Cruises on Thursday evening, “Italian health officials have confirmed that a passenger on board a ship docked in Civitavecchia, north of Rome, Italy, was diagnosed with flu”.

At their own discretion, passengers can now “get off or stay on board overnight”. Guests who are scheduled to disembark “will be accommodated in hotels near the port and embark on Friday.”

The Costa Smeralda landed in the port city of Civitavecchia when two Chinese nationals were brought into medical isolation, confirmed Giuseppe Ippolito, the scientific director of the Spallanzani Hospital.

Read more here.

Philippines issues travel ban

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced a travel ban for Chinese nationals from virus-stricken areas, which was recommended by Health Minister Francisco Duque III and Senator Christopher “Bong” Go of the country, according to the English-language local newspaper Manila Bulletin.

“The president has banned travel for Chinese nationals from Hubei province, where the nCoV comes from, and other places in China where the disease is common,” said Salvador Panelo, president’s spokesman.

The corona virus has spread to all regions and provinces of China.

Panelo added: “It will take so long for the threat to go away because the security of our countrymen is paramount for the President.”

The Philippines reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus on January 30. Another article in the Manila Bulletin said 31 people were tested for the virus.

Chinese children wear plastic bottles as self-made protection and protective masks while checking in on a flight at Beijing Capital Airport in Beijing, China on January 30, 2020. (Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)

US Senator urges Americans to leave China

Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) Urged all Americans in China to flee the country after a mysterious virus has spread across the country, causing bans and quarantines in particularly affected areas.

“MESSAGE TO ALL AMERICANS IN CHINA: Get out of here. Contact our embassy or consulates if you need help, ”Cotton wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

His statement came when the US State Department confirmed that another charter flight to the United States would be commissioned to evacuate American citizens living near Wuhan. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization declared the virus outbreak a global health emergency on Thursday.

Cotton later said that all commercial flights between the United States and China should be “shut down” as a “defense measure”.

Read more here.

Malaysia will donate medical gloves to China

Teresa Kok, Malaysia’s minister of raw materials industry, has announced that the country will send a shipment of medical gloves to China, according to local newspaper The Star.

“The medical gloves, both natural rubber and nitrile, are being shipped to China in batches, with the first shipment already on its way to Wuhan,” said Kok.

Malaysia is the world’s largest manufacturer of medical gloves.

Kok added: “Two companies, Top Glove and Supermax, have already donated 2.3 million gloves to Wuhan through their local offices and distributors.”

Nurse Keene Roadman, wearing personal protective equipment, demonstrates how to wipe the inside glove layer with bleach after the outer gloves were removed during a training course on October 16, 2014 at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast / AP Photo)

South Korea reports four new cases of coronavirus

The South Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has reported another four new cases, bringing the total number of known cases to 11, according to local media agency Yonhap.

The last announcement came a few hours after the KCDC confirmed a seventh known case.

One of the four cases involved a 62-year-old South Korean woman who returned to her country on January 23 after visiting Wuhan.

South Korea reported its first known case on January 20.

A worker wearing protective equipment sprays an antiseptic solution on a train on January 24, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea amid concerns over the spread of the novel Wuhan coronavirus (2019). (Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images)

China sends planes to Thailand, Malaysia to fly back Hubei citizens

The Chinese Civil Aviation Authority announced on January 31 that two planes with Xiamen Air departed at 1:17 p.m. and 1:34 pm local time from Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport in the southern Chinese province of Fujian to Bangkok in Thailand and to Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia.

Airplanes 117 and 110 will take Hubei citizens there.

The two planes are flying back to Wuhan tonight.

The announcement said that the two flights were part of Beijing’s efforts to support Chinese from Hubei who, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are facing “practical challenges” without going into detail on their trips abroad today.

Kenya Airways discontinues flights to Guangzhou

Kenya Airways, a Kenyan airline, announced in a tweet on January 31 that it would stop flights to the Chinese city of Guangzhou.

Guangzhou is 600 miles south of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus.

“We temporarily suspended all flights to and from Guangzhou from Friday, January 31, 2020 until further notice,” the announcement said.

It added: “Our consultation with the Ministry of Health and Foreign Affairs will continue and we will provide updates as the situation develops.

Kenya issued a travel warning on Monday warning its citizens of unnecessary trips to China.

Pakistan discontinues flights to China

Abdul Sattar Khokhar, Pakistan’s additional aviation minister, told Reuters: “We will stop flights to China by February 2nd.”

Local broadcaster 9 News published an article copy on January 31 of a report by the Pakistani civil aviation authority.

“Please note that according to the decision of the competent authority at the relevant level, all direct flights between Pakistan and China should be discontinued immediately, initially until February 2, 2020, subject to a later review,” said the statement of January 29

Japan upgrades travel warning to China

Japan has raised its travel advice for China to level 2 in its four-tier system and warned citizens to “avoid unnecessary trips,” according to the local newspaper Mainichi Shimbun.

The recommendation for Hubei Province in the epicenter of the outbreak has remained at level 3, which means that the recommendation for Japanese nationals is to “avoid any trip to the region”.

In the meantime, the US State Department has raised its travel advice for China to the highest level, “Level 4: Do Not Travel”.

People wearing face masks walk on a street in Nara, western Japan on January 29, 2020. (Nobuki Ito / Kyodo News via AP)

China’s foreign ministry announces plan to repatriate Hubei citizens

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying announced that Beijing would soon charter civilian aircraft to return overseas Chinese nationals from Hubei province, particularly from Wuhan City.

According to the announcement on the ministry’s website, Hua faced “practical challenges” overseas without addressing these challenges.

He added that the planes will fly these overseas Chinese to Wuhan.

Read more here.

Japan reports three more cases of coronavirus

The Japanese Ministry of Health reported three more cases of coronavirus on January 30. The total number in the country is now 14.

One patient was a Chinese student in her twenties who lived in the western Kyoto prefecture. The student came to Japan from Wuhan on January 22nd.

The second patient was a male foreigner in his fifties who lived in Mie Prefecture. The foreigner was in Wuhan in December and returned to Japan on January 13.

A tour guide in her 30s, who lives in Hunan province in southern China, also tested positive. She was in Wuhan on January 19 and arrived in Japan the following day.

Singapore reports three more cases of coronavirus, for a total of 13

A woman in a mask helps her son put on the mask at Changi Airport in Singapore on January 25, 2020. (Ore Huiying / Getty Images)

The Singapore Department of Health reported three other cases of coronavirus on January 30.

One of the new patients was a 31-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore on January 22. She had traveled to Singapore with another person who had recently tested positive for the virus upon arrival.

A 37-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan was also tested positive for the virus. She came to Singapore with her family on January 22 and did not show breathing difficulties until January 26. On January 29, she tested positive for the virus.

The third new case is a 73-year-old Chinese woman, also from Wuhan, who came to Singapore with her family on January 21. She tested positive for the virus on January 30th.

South Korea reports 7th case of coronavirus

On January 31, the South Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported on its website that the virus had been confirmed in another patient, bringing the total to seven in the country.

The patient, a 28-year-old South Korean, arrived at Incheon Airport, South Korea, on January 23, from Qingdao, a port city in east China’s Shandong Province. He then went to a local health center for coughing and other respiratory problems.

367 South Koreans evacuated from China

A charter plane with South Korean airline Korean Air flew home on Wuhan with 367 South Korean nationals on the morning of January 31, the local news agency Yonhap said.

The plane took off at 6:00 a.m. at Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan and landed at 8:00 a.m. local time at Gimpo Airport in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

According to Yonhap, those on board the plane will be isolated in two government facilities for 14 days.

A plane (C) with South Korean citizens returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan will land at Gimpo Airport in Seoul on January 31, 2020. (Jung Yeong-je / AFP via Getty Images)

French military plane evacuates citizens from China

According to AFP, a military plane with around 200 French citizens flew from Wuhan, China, on January 31.

The aircraft flies to the south of France, where they are subjected to a 14-day quarantine on board.

Japan, Singapore and the United States have successfully evacuated some of their citizens from Wuhan.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGm2ytbmTdc (/ embed)

Click here for updates from January 30th.

Melanie Sun, Zachary Stieber, Eva Fu, Olivia Li, Cathy He, Jack Phillips, Mimi Nguyen Ly and Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

