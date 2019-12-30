advertisement

SpaceX had a busy year in 2019, but is preparing for even bigger things in 2020. The company will continue its regular schedule of satellite launches and missions for paying customers, but its more ambitious efforts relate to NASA’s Commercial Crew program and steering from people to space.

To give all of us an idea of ​​what it is cooking, SpaceX produced a nice little animated video that makes the whole process very useful. Everything from arriving on the launch platform to returning to Earth seems very simple here. Of course it is a watered down version of how all this stuff will really come true, but it is a bit neat anyway.

Take a look at this thing:

Okay, after arriving at the launch platform in what appears to be a Tesla (fun), the crew will simply board the Crew Dragon and go straight into space. In the video, the astronauts travel to what looks like the International Space Station, which makes sense because the ISS will be the primary destination of both SpaceX’s Crew Dragon and Boeing’s Starliner, as soon as both space ships are ready to take astronauts to heaven.

Return is just as trivial, at least from this perspective, where Crew Dragon departs from the ISS, sails through the hell of Earth’s atmosphere and then splashes down safely in the ocean. Hoera!

Image source: NASA

