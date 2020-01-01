advertisement

2019 was an absolute full year for SpaceX. The company launched a whole series of missions for its commercial customers, made good progress with its Crew Dragon spacecraft for NASA (and encountered a very unfortunate setback) and started launching its Starlink communication satellites, much to the annoyance of astronomers everywhere.

2020 promises to be just as active and the company wastes no time getting its launch schedule back on track with the first launch of the year scheduled for January 6. The mission was originally supposed to take place on December 30, but due to delays, SpaceX had to push things back a bit.

As Teslarati reports, SpaceX’s drone ship “Of course I still love you” was recently seen transported to the desired location, where it will act as the floating landing platform for the Falcon 9 after launch.

advertisement

The mission itself, known as Starlink-2, will be the third of many planned Starlink launches that will launch no fewer than 60 of SpaceX’s small communication satellites. It is the second time that SpaceX launches 60 of its satellites in one go.

SpaceX’s major plans for its Starlink project include dozens of launches per year and thousands of small satellites orbit. Once properly positioned, the satellites will provide a communications network and superfast data access to parts of the world where this is currently lacking. SpaceX is going to cost billions of dollars for all this to happen, but the final payouts can be huge.

It sounds great, but not everyone is on board and many astronomers have expressed much criticism of SpaceX’s plan because of the potential impact on Earth observations on Earth. We have already seen how a group of Starlink satellites can make space observation more difficult, but SpaceX has committed itself to working with astronomers to find a way to reduce its impact.

Image source: Terry Renna / AP / REX / Shutterstock

. (TagsToTranslate) 2020

advertisement