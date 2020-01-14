advertisement

SpaceX ended its last mission of the year on December 16 with the successful launch of JCSAT-18 / Kacific1 from Cape Canaveral, Florida. It was the 13th start of the company in 2019, the lowest annual starting sum since 2016. However, the Falcon manifesto for 2020 promises to do a lot more.

The slump in market launch this year was due to two main factors. First, in 2015 and 2016, SpaceX no longer overcame the backlog caused by two anomalies. Commercial launch contracts for geostationary communications satellites also stagnated.

2020 will be a different story: SpaceX will break the previous record of launches in a year, 21, recorded in 2018. The expected increase is due to Starlink, the new Internet constellation of the start provider. SpaceX plans to launch a series of Starlink satellites every two weeks, which is approximately 24 launches in addition to the missions already contracted.

advertisement

This could lead to the launch of SpaceX for 2020 being achieved at least in the mid-1930s.

The fast pace of Starlink deployments allows SpaceX to quickly expand its coverage area. Numerous other companies, including OneWeb, Amazon and Telesat, are working on their own constellations. Therefore, it is vital for SpaceX to launch Starlink as quickly as possible.

SpaceX is expected to begin releasing its third batch of Starlink satellites in 2020 at 10:24 p.m. local time (January 4, 3:24 a.m. UTC). The launch will be from SLC-40 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where SpaceX is expected to launch the vast majority of its Starlink missions.

The launch is the fourth flight of the first stage booster B1049, which for the fourth time will be SpaceX’s second booster.

The fourth series of Starlink satellites is scheduled for mid-January. SpaceX will try to quickly repair the SLC-40 launch pad.

In the meantime, the company planned to launch Crew Dragon’s Inflight Abort Test from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida before January 11th. During the flight, Crew Dragon will demonstrate its demolition abilities on a Falcon 9 launch vehicle at maximum aerodynamic pressure on the launch vehicle.

The flight is the biggest remaining hurdle before SpaceX is ready for the crew for the first time.

SpaceX has already achieved its goal of performing ten consecutive successful parachute parachute tests on Crew Dragon’s upgraded parachutes in the final months of 2019. This should pave the way for parachute qualification in the near future.

The parachute qualification was one of the largest open positions before the crew flight.

SpaceX’s first manned mission – called Demo 2 – will take NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station onboard Crew Dragon. This mission is currently scheduled for the first quarter of 2020, and while more slips are likely, it is believed that there are good opportunities in the first half of the year.

See also

Another notable mission in the first half of 2020 will be the SAOCOM 1B earth observation satellite, the launch of which is currently scheduled for March. SAOCOM 1B will participate in SAOCOM 1A, which was launched by a Falcon 9 in October 2018 for the Argentine space agency CONAE. The 1A satellite was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California – the typical starting point for missions in sun-synchronous orbits.

However, SAOCOM 1B will start from Florida. It is the first launch that has required a flight route over Cuba since the 1960s. Such flights were discontinued after a flight allegedly killing a cow in 1960 when its Thor missile failed over Cuba.

Modern security tools such as the Automated Flight Termination System (AFTS) have prompted the 45th Space Wing to make it possible to take off again on such a trajectory.

SpaceX appears to be the first company to add the 45th Space Wing to this offering with SAOCOM 1B. A return to landing on site is expected at takeoff.

The move of SAOCOM 1B from the west coast to the east coast will further close the gap in the SpaceX launches in Vandenberg. The last mission of the start provider in Vandenberg was the RADARSAT Constellation Mission in June last year.

SpaceX’s next Vandenberg mission is expected to take place in the second half of 2020. SpaceX is expected to launch the Sentinel 6A spacecraft for NASA and its first dedicated carpool in the later sections of the year.

SpaceX’s new ridesharing program enables small customers to buy 200 kilograms of payload mass for just one million dollars.

A German defense mission was originally scheduled to start from the west coast in 2020, but an updated timeline for these missions has not been announced recently.

With most of the SpaceX 2020 manifesto launched from the east coast, the launch provider recently moved its Just Read the Instructions drone based on the west coast to Florida to support the higher cadence of the Starlink missions.

The remaining Vandenberg missions are expected to return to landing at landing site 4, which is adjacent to the SpaceX SLC-4E launch pad.

Another notable start in 2020 will be Falcon Heavy’s next flight. This event is not expected until the last months of the year as part of an air force mission known as AFSPC-44. The classified spacecraft is expected to be fired at a brand new rocket in accordance with Air Force requirements.

The last Falcon Heavy launch took place in June 2019, which means that Falcon Heavy has held out between flights for more than a year.

While SpaceX will be unable to fly proven flight boosters on the upcoming Falcon Heavy mission, the vast majority of the company’s forthcoming manifest will contain reused boosters.

Currently, B1048 has flown most of a SpaceX booster with four flights. B1048 is expected to complete its fifth flight during a Starlink mission in the first quarter of the year. B1049 is expected to fly for the fifth time after its mission in early January.

It remains to be seen how often SpaceX 2020 will reuse a single booster, but the company is expected to set numerous reusable records.

advertisement