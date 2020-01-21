advertisement

Today marks the 80th anniversary of the sinking of a Royal Navy destroyer off the coast of Scotland during the Second World War.

HMS Exmouth, a Class E destroyer built in 1933, was one of the first British ships sunk during the war.

He fell on January 21, 1940, with the loss of all 189 members of his crew, including Herbert Tarry of Leicester, who was a first class driver.

HMS Exmouth, in its short life, was attached to the Mediterranean fleet in 1935-1936 and spent much time in Spanish waters during the Spanish Civil War of 1936-1939.

Herbert, who lived with his family on Chatsworth Street, had served in the Royal Navy for 12 years before leaving for civilian life.

HMS Exmouth, a Royal Navy destroyer, which sank off the coast of Scotland after being torpedoed by a German submarine on January 21, 1940

(Image: PA)

However, he was still a member of the Royal Navy Reserve and was called to active service when the war broke out in 1939.

At the time, he worked as a long distance trucker for MP Bould, of Prospect Road, Leicester.

The loss of the Exmouth was shrouded in mystery for 60 years until 2001, when its wreckage was located by divers in the Moray Firth, Caithness, off the north-east coast of Scotland.

Divers found holes in the wreckage that confirmed long-standing suspicions that the Exmouth, which was en route to Scapa Flow in Orkney, was sunk by a torpedo, almost certainly from a submarine. Type IIB German sailor, rather than being sunk by mine, which was the official explanation at the time.

A German Type IIB submarine which sank HMS Exmouth off the coast of Scotland on January 21, 1940

She was escorting a merchant ship, the Cypriot Prince, from Aberdeen to the Orkney Islands when she was hit.

The Cypriot prince’s skipper approached to try to recover the survivors but, after only three minutes, she was forced to continue.

There was a submarine nearby and Admiralty orders expressly stated that ships should not stop to retrieve the survivors.

By the time a rescue was launched by the fishermen at Wick, there were no signs of survivors.

The bodies of some crew members then failed at Lybster.

The HMS Exmouth 1940 Association was formed by relatives to perpetuate the memory, courage and camaraderie of the ship’s company.

