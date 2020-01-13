advertisement

OTTAWA – Southwestern Quebec received a slight shake from a small earthquake early in the morning.

Earthquake in Canada says the 3.4-magnitude tremor was detected at 5:38 a.m. in the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield region and could be felt in the Montreal area – though there were no reports of damage, and none was expected.

The agency, which initially reported the quake was 4.2 in magnitude, says its epicenter was located 11 kilometers from Chateaugay, New York, about 65 kilometers southwest of Montreal.

Chateaugay is about 10 kilometers from the Canada-US border.

Quebec provincial police said authorities received several calls from people who reported hearing a noise that sounded like a thunder or vibration.

A number of people in the region also took to social media to talk about the tremor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 13, 2020.

