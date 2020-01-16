advertisement

Meteorologists say Toronto and Southern Ontario will soon see the coldest weather seen so far this year. Temperatures will drop and there will be good snow to bring it down.

An extreme cold weather warning was issued by the Toronto Medical Officer, Dr. Eileen de Villa.

Environment Canada issues these warnings when temperatures are forecast to be -15 C or lower. They are also released if wind chill is predicted to make the air feel colder than -20 C.

Temperatures will be felt throughout the GTA.

Environment in Canada says Thursday night will have a -12C low in Toronto and the wind chill will make it feel like -19C, accompanied by flurries.

Cold temperatures will continue Friday. The weather network said it will be “the coldest air we have seen so far in 2020.”

It is estimated that Toronto will see the highest snowfall seen throughout the season with 20cm expected through Saturday and Sunday.

De Villa’s Thursday morning alarm says: “Exposure to cold weather can be detrimental to your health.”

“Those most at risk of cold-related illnesses are people experiencing homelessness or living under the home, those who work outdoors, people with a previous heart condition or respiratory illness, the elderly, infants and young children. “

Toronto Public Health urges people to stay dry, wear layers, and try to stay indoors if possible.

It is also advisable for people to keep tabs on friends, neighbors and family who may be more vulnerable to falling temperatures.

The Southern Ontario post released the extreme cold weather alert first appeared on The Mill Mill.

