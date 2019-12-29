advertisement

Large parts of Ontario will have to deal with potential ice buildup and power outages, as freezing rain hit the province on Sunday and is expected to continue overnight and Monday.

According to the Weather Network, “Conditions in Ontario will emerge as an ice storm for parts of the region and could bring about significant increases in ice that have the potential to cause power outages and make travel almost impossible in time.”

Environment Canada has issued rain freezing warnings in northern and southern Ontario.

Experts are concerned about the possibility of prolonged periods of freezing rain that could lead to tree branching and lowered power lines.

Environment Canada has warned executives that Monday conditions will be poor as “surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots can become icy and slippery.”

They also ask drivers to adapt to changing road conditions.

The Southern Ontario post could see the huge ice build, the power outages expected first appeared in The Mill Mill.

