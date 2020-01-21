advertisement

Every week, publications from The Southern California News Group’s 11 properties are published (Orange County Register, LA Daily News, Press Telegram, San Gabriel Valley Tribune, Long Beach Press Telegram, The Daily Breeze, San Bernardino Sun, Daily Bulletin, Redlands Daily) Facts , Whittier Daily News and Pasadena-Star News) appoint athletes of the week for their respective regions.

Each nominee takes part in the nationwide Vote for Athlete of the Week in Southern California.

advertisement

Click on the newspaper links under the athlete’s name for information on their performance over the past week. Then choose who you think is the best athlete this week.

Readers can vote several times. Voting ends at midnight, but the final totals are not always reflected immediately due to processing.

BOY ATHLETE OF THE WEEKLY VOTE

The overall winner will be announced on Friday January 24th

Voting poll at the bottom of the page.

Taylor Donaldson, Oaks Christian: Donaldson, a McDonald’s all-American candidate, was responsible for Oaks Christian’s victory in the 78-72 Marmonte League against Thousand Oaks with 43 points, 16 rebounds and six assists. The Lions are 13: 4 and 3: 0 in first place in the league.

Chloe Stewart, Webb: Stewart had a total of 28 points, eight rebounds, 19 steals and seven assists in last week’s Gauls victories against Southlands Christian and Downey Calvary Chapel. Stewart, who set Webb’s career record last month, averages 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.6 steals, and 2.5 assists per game this season. Webb is 3-0 in the Academy League and 10-4 overall.

Kennedy East, Redondo: East played a major role in Sea Hawks’ victories against Palos Verdes, Peninsula and Harvard-Westlake last week. East scored three goals against Peninsula, had three steals against Palos Verdes and had six goals, two steals, two assists, two shot blocks and a draw against Harvard-Westlake.

Ludovica Albanelli, St. Paul: Albanelli showed an outstanding performance for the Swordsmen in the 65:47 win against La Salle. The senior led all goalscorers with 23 points and five rebounds. She made four 3-pointers. Earlier this season, Albanelli was appointed to the Santa Ana Elks All-Tournament team because he led the team to the tournament title.

Jayden Newkirk, Los Alamitos: The 5-foot-8-year-old was the key figure for the Griffins when they defeated Newport Harbor and rallied to bind Edison. Newkirk, who signed with Colorado, scored three headed goals in a 4-0 win over the Sailors. She left the Edison game with an injury, then returned in the second half and equalized in the 2-2 draw.

Sandra Balandran, garden grove: The 5-foot-10 striker scored 25 points in a 60-27 win over Ocean View and 32 points in a 67-40 win over Western to help the Argonauts win 4-0 in the Golden West League help. Balandran has an average of 21 points in the league. She was a captain of the girls’ volleyball team, which finished as vice champion of the CIF-SS Division 7 and also competed in athletics.

Nyah Moran, king: Moran, a 5-foot-11 striker headed to Northern Arizona, recorded a double with 15 points and 14 rebounds when the Wolves defeated Centennial 58-44 to take first place in the Big VIII League standings , Moran and her twin sister Olivia dominated the boards (29 rebounds) to help King beat the huskies for the sixth time in seven meetings.

advertisement