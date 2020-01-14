advertisement

The Southern California News Group’s 11 properties are published each week (Orange County Register, LA Daily News, Press-Enterprise, San Gabriel Valley Tribune, Long Beach Press-Telegram, The Daily Breeze, San Bernardino Sun, Daily Bulletin, Redlands Daily) Facts, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena-Star News) appoint athletes of the week for their respective regions.

Each nominee takes part in the nationwide Athlete of the Week poll in Southern California.

Click on the newspaper links under the athlete’s name for information on their performance over the past week. Then choose who you think is the best athlete this week.

Readers can vote several times. Voting ends at midnight, but the final totals are not always reflected immediately due to processing.

BOY ATHLETE OF THE WEEKLY VOTE

The overall winner will be announced on Friday January 17th

Voting poll at the bottom of the page.

Nicole Rodriguez, Rosary: The guard bound to Loyola Marymount scored 12 of their 19 top-performing points in the fourth quarter to help the Royals defeat Mater Dei 65-55 in first place. In the last eight minutes she scored three of her four 3-points. Rodriguez also scored 15 points in a 55–52 win over JSerra.

Ashley Chea, Flintridge Prep: Chea had a great week for the rebels when they started preparing the league. Chea scored 24 points in a 75-34 win over Host Providence, which extended the rebels’ winning streak to 48 games. She also scored a team high of 12 points when beating Mayfield 63-12. Chea is considered one of the best newcomers to the state.

Monica Garcia, Hillcrest: Garcia won the 116-pound Napa Valley Girls Classic title, prevailed against four opponents and won her other match by decision. She was stuck to Del Oro’s Elena Ivaldi towards the end of the first section of the championship game. Garcia, who previously fought at Norte Vista, is the defending champion at £ 116 and the favorite to be repeated at this year’s CIF state championships in February.

Cortney Taylor, Mayfair: The 5-foot-10 junior won with six wins over Pioneer, St. Joseph and St. Anthony. Taylor scored 14 points and lowered a dozen rebounds to lead the Monsoons (11-4) to the 66-55 triumph over Pioneer. It followed 15 points and 12 rebounds in a 69-44 loss by St. Joseph and 15 points and snapped 15 rebounds in a 64-60 extension by St. Anthony.

Alexis Mark, Sierra Canyon: Mark has increased her game in several ways since Sierra Canyon injured Ashley Chevalier. Mark averaged 14 points and nine rebounds in the Trailblazers win over Bonita Vista and Chaminade. The Boise State Commit, touted as “the nation’s best defender” by coach Alicia Komaki, earned Chaminade’s Alexis Whitfield (Washington Signee) 14 points on Saturday’s 59:34 Sierra Canyon win at Pasadena City College.

Ashley Medina, San Gorgonio: The Spartans had a 5-0 win over Cathedral City and a 6-1 win over Riverside Prep last week. Medina had three goals and three assists in the games for San Gorgonio (13-3-1, 2-0 San Andreas League), which finished eighth in the CIF-SS Division 5.

Alyssa Munn, Redondo: Munn scored an average of 17.6 points in three games last week. The senior guard had 19 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals in a 61-45 win over Leuzinger. She followed with 20 points, nine assists, seven steals and five rebounds against Centennial.

