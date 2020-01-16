advertisement

Southern California left tackle Austin Jackson, a potential first-round pick, announced Wednesday that he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jackson is rated as the fourth best prospect among offensive troubles in the rankings by Athletic’s Dane Brugler. He is ranked 36th among all players on CBSSports.com.

In a post on his Twitter account Wednesday, Jackson thanked USC coaches, teammates and fans, adding, “The Trojan family gang is for life! With that in common, I’ll give up the year im old to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. “

Jackson earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors last season when the Trojans went 8-5 overall, 7-2 in conference. The Trojans will need to replace both tackles, as right-handed starter Drew Richmond was a senior. The other three starting lineman were sophomores in 2019.

USC has one more subsidiary with significant potential for 2020 – new wide receiver Tyler Vaughns, who has not announced a decision. The deadline to apply for the NFL Draft is Friday.

