Every week, publications from The Southern California News Group’s 11 properties are published (Orange County Register, LA Daily News, Press Telegram, San Gabriel Valley Tribune, Long Beach Press Telegram, The Daily Breeze, San Bernardino Sun, Daily Bulletin, Redlands Daily) Facts , Whittier Daily News and Pasadena-Star News) appoint athletes of the week for their respective regions.

Each nominee takes part in the nationwide Vote for Athlete of the Week in Southern California.

Click on the newspaper links under the athlete’s name for information on their performance over the past week. Then choose who you think is the best athlete this week.

Readers can vote several times. Voting ends at midnight, but the final totals are not always reflected immediately due to processing.

GIRL SPORTSMAN OF THE WEEKLY VOTE

The overall winner will be announced on Friday January 24th

Voting poll at the bottom of the page.

Sebastian Mendoza, Hillcrest: Mendoza, a 6-foot-3-point guard who signed the state of San Jose, averaged 24.3 points and 10.7 rebounds to help the Trojans win three games. Mendoza scored 27 points and set a school record against Norte Vista with seven 3-points. He ended the week with a seasonal high of 30 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Redlands East Valley.

Max Carvalho, JSerra: He scored the winning goal in a 2-1 win at Servite in a Trinity League game. This was JSerra’s first win over Servite in 10 years. Carvalho, a striker who also played on the soccer team last fall, scored three goals in a 9-0 win over Orange Lutheran. He has 15 goals in nine games. “Max plays the same way all the time,” said JSerra soccer coach Erick Kirsch. “He plays hard, is very competitive and just wants to help the team win.”

Takari Carr, Dominguez: The second rifle guard led the Dons to a nonleague win over Compton Centennial and the San Gabriel Valley League against Downey and Paramount. The 5-foot 11 Carr scored 26 points against Centennial, 22 against Downey and 20 against Paramount. This season he averages 14 points per game and 19 points per game in the SGVL game. He started at the cornerback of the Dominguez football team in the fall.

Boubacar Coulibaly, San Gabriel Academy: The 6-foot-10 coulibaly, which averages 26 points and 14 rebounds per game, led SGA over Oaks Christian with 33 points and 19 rebounds. In an extension against Ribet Academy, he had 23 points, 19 rebounds, five blocks and two steals. Coulibaly has offerings from USC, Colorado, Washington State and Loyola Marymount.

Andrew Valverde, North Torrance: Valverde scored four goals last week, leading the Saxons to wins over West Torrance and Inglewood. Valverde had two goals in a 3-1 win over West and two goals in an 8-1 win over Inglewood.

Brandon Whitney, Germany: Whitney had an excellent week in terms of rating and timing. The Montana Commit had 18 points, including the basket, in a 73–71 win against Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks. He followed with an achievement of 42 points and an 83: 79 win in extra time against Crespi. In the second half he scored 36 of his 42 points. Alemany is 18-5 in the overall standings and 3-1 in the Mission League.

Osvar Saldana, Eisenhower: Saldana, the Eagles goalkeeper, scored a 2-0 win against San Gorgonio last week when Eisenhower remained unbeaten in the San Andreas League. Saldana has eight losses for Eisenhower this season (10-2-3, 4-0 in the league).

