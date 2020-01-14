advertisement

The Southern California News Group’s 11 properties are published each week (Orange County Register, LA Daily News, Press-Enterprise, San Gabriel Valley Tribune, Long Beach Press-Telegram, The Daily Breeze, San Bernardino Sun, Daily Bulletin, Redlands Daily) Facts, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena-Star News) appoint athletes of the week for their respective regions.

Each nominee takes part in the nationwide Athlete of the Week poll in Southern California.

Click on the newspaper links under the athlete’s name for information on their performance over the past week. Then choose who you think is the best athlete this week.

Readers can vote several times. Voting ends at midnight, but the final totals are not always reflected immediately due to processing.

GIRL SPORTSMAN OF THE WEEKLY VOTE

The overall winner will be announced on Friday January 17th

Voting poll at the bottom of the page.

JT Tan, Rolling Hills Prep: Tan was voted MVP of the Huntington Park tournament after leading the huskies to the championship. Tan scored a double with an average of 16.3 points and 12.6 rebounds in the first three games.

Jaylen Clark, Etiwanda: Clark helped the Eagles (16-2) win last week against Los Osos, Rancho Cucamonga and Renaissance Academy. He scored an average of 15 points and five rebounds and shot 72 percent of the field. The Eagles are 2: 0 in the Baseline League in 4th place in the CIF-SS Division 1.

Noah Veluzat, Valencia: Security guard Veluzat was the driving force behind the Vikings’ hot start in the Foothill League. In Valencia’s 62-59 win over Saugus, he scored 24 points, which earned him 1,000 points for his career. Veluzat scored 26 points in a win against Hart and made the Vikings 2-0 in the league.

Timothy Levine, St. John Bosco: The senior was elected MVP of the prestigious Five Counties tournament. He prevailed against five opponents and won six games to claim the £ 126 title and make the Braves the team title. Levine beat four opponents in less than a minute – falling 49 seconds ahead of Glenn’s Hector Ramirez in the semifinals – and won the championship with a 7-0 decision against Selmas Kimo Leia. He has a 21-2 record this season and will go to Brown University next fall.

Anthony Bagby, Perris: Bagby averaged 22.7 points per game last week and helped the Panthers win games against Elsinore, Arlington and Corona. Bagby registered 16 points and 10 assists against Helsingor and followed with a 25-point attempt against Arlington. He ended the week with 25 points and seven 3 points against Corona. He has an average of 24 points and five assists per game this season.

Jordan Lopez, Bonita: Lopez ended with six 3-pointers and 28 points a 67:43 win over Glendora to open the Palomares League. He also played a key role in defeating Colony, which raised the Bearcats to 2-0 in the league. He scored 27 points in the 70-60 win.

Cesar Alvarez, Tustin: He scored three goals with two assists in two wins in the Empire League – 5-0 against Cypress and 4-0 against Crean Luthean. Alvarez, a striker and team captain, has 10 goals and six assists this season. Tustin is 10-2-2 overall and 2-0 in the league. The Tiller are number 1 in the CIF-SS division 3. They play in a league game in Valencia on Tuesday.

