Every week, publications from The Southern California News Group’s 11 properties are published (Orange County Register, LA Daily News, Press Telegram, San Gabriel Valley Tribune, Long Beach Press Telegram, The Daily Breeze, San Bernardino Sun, Daily Bulletin, Redlands Daily) Facts , Whittier Daily News and Pasadena-Star News) appoint athletes of the week for their region.

Each nominee takes part in the nationwide Athlete of the Week poll in Southern California.

Click on the newspaper links under the athlete’s name for information on their performance over the past week. Then choose who you think is the best athlete this week.

Readers can vote several times. Voting ends at midnight, but the final totals are not always reflected immediately due to processing.

GIRL SPORTSMAN OF THE WEEKLY VOTE

The overall winner will be announced on Friday February 7th

Voting poll at the bottom of the page.

Emilio Franco, Corona Del Mar: He went 4-0 with four pins when the Sea Kings won the CIF Southern Section Dual Meet Division 6 championship on Saturday. Franco, the team captain, is 41-6 with 33 points this season. and placed in all of his tournaments this season. Franco is two-time champion of the Sunset Conference.

Jonah Sanchez, St. John Bosco: The junior played a pivotal role when the Braves won the CIF Southern Section Division 1 Dual Meet Championship. He was stuck with two opponents and made an important decision in the victories of St. John Bosco against Norco (quarter-finals), Villa Park (semi-finals) and Servite (championship game). Sanchez is 14-10 this season.

Andre Henry, St. Francis: Henry has played several outstanding games this season, but none was more important than his 28-point performance, which led St. Francis to a 71:55 win over Loyola and secured second place in the Mission League. The Knights improved to 22-6 in the overall standings and 4-2 in the league and will include this record in the playoffs next week.

Kyle MacLean, Westlake: MacLean’s game led the Warriors to their first Marmonte League title since 2014. He scored 32 points in a win over Calabasas before leading his team 20 points in a win over Oaks Christian. The Warriors are 7-0 in the league and occupy second place in this week’s CIF-SS Division 3AA poll.

Mohammad Awad, Bloomington: Awad scored an average of 25 points, four rebounds, and two steals last week when he only played the first half of the blowout wins against Colton and Fontana. Bloomington is 8-0 in the Sunkist League and has won part of the championship title.

Jeremiah Minegar, Linfield Christian: Minegar scored 29 points when the Lions Aquinas suffered their first loss in the Ambassdor League. Linfield Christian had a losing streak of seven games against the Falcons. Minegar also scored 18 points and 14 points in games against Western Christian and Rubiodux last week. It averages 22.1 and six rebounds per game.

Caike Godoy, Redondo: Godoy had 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals on a win of 69:30 against Centennial and 12 points and six rebounds on a win of 72:65 against Palos Verdes. The Sea Hawks are 16: 9 in the last week of the regular season and 6: 2 in the Bay League.

