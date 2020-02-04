advertisement

Every week, publications from The Southern California News Group’s 11 properties are published (Orange County Register, LA Daily News, Press Telegram, San Gabriel Valley Tribune, Long Beach Press Telegram, The Daily Breeze, San Bernardino Sun, Daily Bulletin, Redlands Daily) Facts , Whittier Daily News and Pasadena-Star News) appoint athletes of the week for their region.

Each nominee takes part in the nationwide Athlete of the Week poll in Southern California.

Click on the newspaper links under the athlete’s name for information on their performance over the past week. Then choose who you think is the best athlete this week.

Readers can vote several times. Voting ends at midnight, but the final totals are not always reflected immediately due to processing.

BOY ATHLETE OF THE WEEKLY VOTE

The overall winner will be announced on Friday February 7th

Voting poll at the bottom of the page.

Jadyn Lee Peninsula: Lee gave the Panthers two wins in the Bay League. The Freshman Guard had 20 points in a 50:41 win over Leuzinger and followed with a 19 point attempt in a 78:41 win over Centennial. The victories placed Peninsula in second place in the last week of the regular season.

Nicole Dallin, Paloma Valley: Dallin scored three goals when the Wildcats defeated Riverside Poly 4-0 to remain undefeated in the Ivy League and claim the championship title. It was Dallin’s seventh career of the season and the 17th of her career. Dallin, who signed with Arizona, has scored 32 goals this season. She scored 55 goals in the second year and was The Press-Enterprise’s Player of the Year this season.

Krystle Medrano, Don Lugo: Medrano had a big week in victories over Ontario and Montclair and a loss to Burbank Burroughs last week. She scored an average of 15.7 points in three games and scored four 3-point points in each game. The conquistadores are 8-0 in the mountains. Baldy League.

Libbie McMahan, Saugus: McMahan was the catalyst for Saugus’ undefeated run in the Foothill League. She scored 16 points, five assists and five wins in a one-sided win against Golden Valley in just 23 minutes. Beating West Ranch had 13 points and four steals in just 11 minutes. The previous week, McMahan scored 29 points in Saugus’ win with Valencia. McMahan’s top sport isn’t even basketball. The outstanding athlete is committed to UC Davis to play softball.

Sydney Brumfield, Pasadena: Brumfield had a high score of 19 points, scoring five wins in a 49:40 home win over Burroughs that catapulted the Bulldogs to first place in the Pacific League. The junior has an average of 17 points per game while playing for the injured Kamesha Moore.

Aniah Cutler, Long Beach Poly: The striker had a hat trick in a 3-2 win over Wilson in the Moore League. Her winning goal against the Bruins, which was her 27th of the season, came in the second minute of injury time. She also had a goal and two assists in a 5-0 win over Jordan.

Mackenzie MacMillan, Santa Margarita: The Boise State striker scored two goals and helped the Eagles 3-2 win over Mater Dei in the Trinity League. She also had two goals and an assist in a 4-0 triumph over Rosary. Santa Margarita (13-2-2, 6-2) occupies second place in the Trinity League.

