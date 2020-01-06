advertisement

The fishing communities on the southeast coast mourned Sunday night for a tragedy that cost the life of a fisherman while hopes of finding a second living man faded.

The tragedy occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday when the 12-meter steel hull boat Alize, which fished in Duncannon in Co Wexford, sank about 10 km before Hook Head.

On board were the father of four Joe Sinnott (65) from Kilmore Quay and the recently married skipper Willie Whelan (41) from Fethard-on-Sea, who comes from a well-known fishing family in Co Wexford.

The alarm was triggered when Alize’s emergency call signal, which had been on the scallop catch for 36 hours, was activated and a comprehensive search was started.

Irish coast guard Sikorsky Helicopter Rescue 117 was commissioned to assist while RNLI lifeboats were launched from Kilmore Quay in Co Wexford and Dunmore East in Co Waterford to assist the operation.

Unresponsive man

Rescue 117 located an unresponsive man, Mr. Sinnott, in the water, about four nautical miles from Duncannon, and took him to Waterford Airport, from where he was taken to the Waterford University Hospital in Ardkeen by ambulance.

Paramedics tried to revive Mr. Sinnott, but he did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead in the hospital some time later.

Meanwhile, the search for Mr. Whelan continued throughout the day, with the RNLI lifeboats accompanied by local fishing boats.

Rescue 116, a Irish Coast Guard Sikorsky helicopter from Dublin, also carried out seafaring as part of the search, which was coordinated by LE Ciara of the Maritime Service, until the search was interrupted for the night at around 6 p.m.

Last night the Kilmore Quay locals were still in shock because of the tragedy. Pastor Denis Doyle said that everyone thought of the families of Mr. Sinnott and Mr. Whelan.

“I heard about it when I went to mass this morning – our thoughts and prayers are with Joe Sinnott’s family, his wife Mary and daughters, Bridget Siobhán and Bernie and his son Michael, and the Whelan family.”

New Year tragedy

Father Doyle’s comments were repeated by Kilmore Quay’s Gael Cllr Jim Moore, who described the late Lord Sinnott as respected and respected in the community who had lived and worked all his life on the ground.

“The mood here is very bleak today and it is a real shock that the first weekend of a new year would begin with such a tragedy, especially when people only work with tied boats again over Christmas.

“Joe would have been a fisherman for life – he did his own thing and didn’t bother anyone. He would have been a calm person – a really lovable man, and our thoughts are with his poor family today. “

The scene of this weekend’s tragedy is not far from that of Pere Charles with the loss of five men in 2007. Cllr Moore said the recent tragedy once again highlighted the danger to the fishing industry.

“Unfortunately, it’s in the nature of the industry – if things go wrong, they can go very wrong. Our only hope at this point is that we can complete the search and salvage the other missing man because the weather is breaking tonight.

“I assume that such a threat creates a certain resilience of the fishing communities. It’s related to lifestyle and the upswing is that when a tragedy happens, the best comes out and the community gathers. “

