SYDNEY / MELBOURNE – Wildfires burn dangerously out of control on Australia’s east coast on Saturday, fueled by high temperatures and strong winds that had firefighters fighting to save lives and property, and authorities said more conditions the bad ones had not come yet.

In the early evening, Victoria had 16 fires rated at warning or evacuation levels and New South Wales had 12 rated emergencies, with more than 100 burning across the state. New fires had begun, and others had broken control lines.

“We’re in for a long night and we’re still about to hit it worse,” NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said in an afternoon briefing. “It’s a very volatile situation.”

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said conditions were deteriorating rapidly as a rapid southward shift pushed the coast and smoke bullets from fires caused storms.

Authorities are worried the fires could turn out worse than on New Year’s Eve when they burned down massive tracts of bushes and forced thousands of residents and summer vacationers to seek shelter on the beaches.

In Victoria, Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said while conditions were tough, firefighters had been made easier by tens of thousands of people following evacuation tips.

It may be Sunday or later before damage assessments are made. Prime Minister Scott Morrison set the national death toll from the current fire season, which began in September, at 23. Twelve of them are from this week’s fires alone.

As the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) updated its emergency fire warnings, it consistently gave the same clear advice to those who had not evacuated the danger areas: “Too late to leave. Seek shelter as it approaches. fire. “

Residents used social media to post pictures of the sky turning black and red from smoke and glare of fires, including in the Victorian town of Mallacoota, where about 1,000 people were evacuated from the sea on Friday.

The federal government announced an unprecedented call by army reservists to support firefighters, as well as other resources, including a third navy ship equipped for disaster and humanitarian aid.

Andy Gillham, the incident controller in the Victorian city of Bairnsdale, said the area had avoided the worst of the fires on Saturday, but stressed that this was an exceptional fire season.

“In a normal year, we would start to see the fire season start in a big way around the beginning of January and we are already in a million acres of burnt land. This is a marathon event and we look forward to being busy managing these fires for at least the next eight weeks, “he said.

* Click on the link to see maps posted by emergency services in NSW and Victoria to predict the spread of fires on Saturday: https://bit.ly/2QnjU9L and https://bit.ly/2sL7dfR

Below are the highlights of what’s happening across Australia:

* Temperatures reached 45C (113F) across much of the Sydney metropolitan area, with Penrith recording high of 48.9C (120F) according to BOM. Canberra, the national capital, recorded a temperature of 44C shortly after 4pm, which the prime minister said was a record for the territory.

* While fires have been raging, many cities have been isolated as main and minor roads are closed. Some fires are generating their own storm systems, which create the risk of lightning strikes generating new fires.

* A late southeastern wind change expected on Saturday will reduce dramatically, but will also bring about 70-80 kmh (43-50 mph) of winds likely to fan the force and unpredictability of fires already have isolated cities, with major roads and highways being closed.

* In South Australia, two people died on Kangaroo Island, a popular vacation spot not far from the coast.

* Six remain unaccounted for in Victoria, Prime Minister Andrews said Saturday, of the 28 reported on Friday.

* South Australian Prime Minister Steven Marshall said more than 100,000 acres of Kangaroo Island, about a quarter of its area, had been burned, but weather conditions have now improved after Friday’s fires.

* The first of thousands of residents and holidaymakers stranded on a beach in Mallacoota in southeastern Australia landed near Melbourne on Saturday morning after a 20-hour boat ride. A much larger ship, carrying about 1,000 people, arrived on Saturday afternoon.

* Saturday’s focus is preventing more loss of life, authorities said. National parks have closed and people were asked earlier this week to evacuate large parts of NSW’s southern coast and Victoria’s north-eastern regions, magnets for holidaymakers at the height of Australia’s summer school holidays.

* Morrison confirmed that his visit to India and Japan scheduled for mid-January had been postponed due to fires.

* More than 5.25 million hectares (13 million hectares) of land has been burned this fire season.

(Reporting by John Mair, Will Ziebell, and Sonali Paul; Editing by Grant McCool, Kim Coghill, and Himani Sarkar)

