advertisement

Irish Under-19 international Will Smallbone hopes his FA Cup striker debut last weekend will lead to a Premier League debut in the near future.

The Irish midfielder scored a goal in Southampton’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield, and the teenager has said he plans to continue in the second half of the season.

What a finish from Will Smallbone today too.

Irish youths burn in the FA Cup. pic.twitter.com/AwBn9rF9Lt

advertisement

– YBIG (@YouBoysInGreen) January 4, 2020

“It could be a good springboard,” he said on the club’s website. “If you make it in the FA Cup and make a good impression, the Premier League manager will think of you when you need different players for different games.”

Smallbone also revealed that Irishman Michael Obafemi was of great help to the club.

“When you’re under 23, you always look up and Mikey (Obafemi) was the first in my age group to break through,” he said.

“Seeing him doing it gives you more motivation to do it because it shows you that you can get a chance.

He does it really well for himself and it shows that there is a way that is not necessarily available in other clubs. I’m sitting next to Michael in the locker room, so I talk to him a lot about the breakthrough, but he’s pretty calm and level-headed about it.

It is good to hear the different experiences he has had. He broke through a while ago and hasn’t played for a while, but now he’s starting to take care of it again. It is good that these people are there to talk to you and to help you.

SEE ALSO: Glenn Whelan looking for a new club after he left heart

advertisement