Leicester City 1 Southampton 2

Leicester faced home defeats again next season when Southampton wiped out memories of the Foxes’ 0-0 draw in October with a 2-1 win.

Although Dennis Praet scored his first goal for Leicester since moving £ 18m to Sampdoria in August, Stuart Armstrong and Danny Ings ’16 scored. Goal of the season the fourth win in the Premier League in five games.

For City, it’s now a direct defeat at King Power Stadium and just one point out of a possible nine at home when Brendan Rodger’s team has recently stalled in front of their own fans.

However, VAR also played an important role in this game, as three offside goals for Leicester and a penalty decision for the guests were excluded.

It was an exciting encounter from start to finish, in which Ings was contested twice by Kasper Schmeichel in the sixth minute.

Stuart Armstrong’s attempt is distracted by James Maddison when Southampton equalizes against Leicester. Photo: Michael Regan / Getty

Eight minutes later, Leicester capitalized. Ayoze Perez quickly thought when he was fouled by Ryan Bertrand and saw that he quickly sprayed a free kick into the left room that Jamie Vardy could run into.

A brilliant cross from Vardy on the occasion of his 33rd birthday ensured that he delivered the ball exactly where Praet requested it. It was the first time that the Belgian was able to shoot past Alex McCarthy from six meters.

When the October 25th hammering flashbacks penetrated the heads of the Saints players, they were eliminated five minutes later when Armstrong equalized, somewhat accidentally when his hair curler left foot out of range caused a nasty distraction from James Maddison’s back completely deceived flattery.

After Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s Schmeichel parried for the first time a half volley that bounced awkwardly in front of him and Vardy rightly had a VAR offside goal, Ings hit the wood twice in the 43rd minute. His second attempt was a breathtaking first half volleyball Batch from 16 meters.

Caglar Soyuncu cleared a side kick from Jack Stephen in the 47th minute from the line and shortly after the hour the Saints believed they received a penalty when Shane Long was injured in the box by the Turkish central defender, who also received a penalty yellow card by referee Lee Mason.

Long, however, seemed to be offside when he received a through ball and Soyuncu protested his innocence.

The screens in the floor indicated that VAR was reviewing the decision, but the television screens in the press compartment showed that those in Stockley Park were looking at the offside view first.

Kelechi Iheanacho missed a goal when Leicester was beaten by Southampton. Photo: Michael Regan / Getty

After 90 seconds it was found that Long’s shoulder was only slightly ahead of Soyuncu’s, which resulted in the sentence being overturned and Mason, who nodded Soyuncu, also canceled the booking.

Minutes later, VAR also ruled out a clever blow to the back of substitute Kelechi Iheanacho in the 58th minute, and despite the protests from the fans, all of the system’s judgments had proven to be correct.

Nine minutes before the end, Ings scored the goal he deserved and slid the ball between the flattering legs after being substituted by Che Adams, who had been substituted just three minutes earlier.

After Ings and Iheanacho were rejected by parades from Schmeichel and McCarthy, another VAR drama followed in the 90th minute, with Jonny Evans’ header hitting the frustration of everyone in the city camp as well.

