advertisement

Southampton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1

After a 1-1 draw at St. Mary, Sofiane Boufals later leveler Southampton brought a repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup against Tottenham.

Spurs went into the fifth lap after Son Heung-min put them ahead just before the hour, but substitute Boufal came off the bench in the 87th minute to fire home.

advertisement

This means that the tie will be decided by another game that should take place when both teams are in the Premier League winter break.

Jose Mourinho, who is celebrating his 57th birthday on Sunday, was three minutes from a welcome win, but the Saints were worth a draw after accumulating late pressure.

Christian Eriksen was not involved for Spurs before the planned move to Inter Milan, although a possible replacement for Giovani Lo Celso shone and prepared the goal brilliantly.

Hull City 1 Chelsea 2

Chelsea secured a safe entry into the fifth round of the FA Cup when Fikayo Tomori’s header helped end his former club Hull’s hopes of a surprise.

After the defeat last weekend in Newcastle was compounded by a late equalizer by Arsenal on Tuesday, Frank Lampard’s Blues was able to prevent a frustrating week from deteriorating among the Sky Bet Championship play-off players.

Fikayo Tomori celebrates Chelsea’s second goal against Hull. Photo: Clive Mason / Getty

Hull sometimes looked good in front of the first sold-out crowd since leaving the Premier League in 2017, but Chelsea won 2-1 when Michy Batshuayi’s deflected start and a Tomori header, despite Kamil Grosicki’s late goal, were enough for a free kick.

City had never won their last 10 FA Cup blues matches and faced a tough fight from the sixth minute on when Batshuayi’s goal against Ryan Tafazolli came when Lampard’s team got off to a bad start.

Thanks to goalkeeper George Long’s excellent saves, Hull’s hopes remained at half-time, and highly-rated Jarrod Bowen almost got a draw level when Grant McCann’s men got off to a good start in the second half.

But Tomori, who had loaned the 2017/18 season at KCOM Stadium, ended this phase of advancement for McCann’s team with a close-range header when Chelsea dug deep after the substitute Grosicki’s deflected free kick against Mateo Kovacic was.

West Ham United 0 West Bromwich Albion 1

Slaven Bilic kicked his former FA Cup club out when West Brom lost 1-0 to West Ham at the London stadium.

Bilic, who was released by the Hammers in 2017, returned to pursue them, and his championship pace ended thanks to Conor Townsend’s early strike.

For West Ham, this was almost the strongest cast available, while Bilic made eight changes to his, with the Croatian’s priority being the promotion race.

In addition, Albion played with 10 men for the last 18 minutes after Semi Ajayi was knocked out for a second booking.

West Brom from Slaven Bilic prevailed against West Ham in London. Photo: Stephen Pond / Getty

Bilic’s drafted members included seasoned activists Charlie Austin, Chris Brunt and Gareth Barry, who won the FA Cup with Manchester City nine years ago.

Barry and Brunt are 73 years old together, but they were more mobile than any other West Ham midfield player.

The rest of the Baggies team had pace, pace, intensity and a clear schedule, all of which were missing from the Premier League side.

The goal came in the ninth minute after Filip Krovinovic was confused after a carefree run of 40 meters between Issa Diop and Carlos Sanchez and the ball landed at the foot of Townsend.

The full-back still had a lot to do on the edge of the box, but took a touch before shooting his shot over Darren Randolph in the far corner to score his first goal for Albion.

Burnley 1 Norwich City 2

Grant Hanley and Josip Drmic’s second-half goals brought Norwich into the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in eight years with a 2-1 win at Burnley.

Hanley nodded home after a free kick from Mario Vrancic in the 53rd minute and Drmic scored the second four minutes later after Joe Hart put Lukas Rupp’s attempted lobster in the way.

Josip Drmic of Norwich City scores his team’s second goal against Burnley. Photo: Anthony Devlin / PA

Erik Pieters gave Burnley hope with a 72nd minute drive, but there shouldn’t be a grandstand finish by Sean Dyches’ men when the hangover began their midweek win at Manchester Uniited.

Newcastle United 0 Oxford United 0

Marcus Browne missed the opportunity to fire Newcastle out of the FA Cup when first division Oxford secured a deserved repeat of round four with a 0-0 draw at St. James’ Park.

The borrowed Middlesbrough midfielder shot directly at Karl Darlow after facing the goalkeeper in front of a sold-out crowd of 52,221 spectators.

Karl Robinson’s men were far from overwhelmed one afternoon when the Magpies failed terribly, despite Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin standing in front with £ 81m – although the Brazilian had two goals correctly offside.

Newcastle have another chance to reach the fifth round for the first time since 2006, but the failure to convert the home advantage will shorten the winter break.

Millwall 0 Sheffield United 2nd

Mo Besic and Ollie Norwood made two rare moments when Sheffield United scored a 2-0 FA Cup win at Millwall.

Everton’s loaner Besic celebrated his first goal for Blades at his 13th appearance before Norwood declared victory in the fourth round in a bland clash at The Den.

Aiden O’Brien took a great chance for Millwall and the hosts never recovered. Two clinical results were enough to get Chris Wilder’s men in for the fifth round.

Coventry City 0 Birmingham City 0

In an unusual situation, Coventry received the landlords Birmingham in a fourth round of the FA Cup, which ended in a repeat after a drab goalless draw.

The two clubs worked together to give both groups of fans the same number of tickets that 21,193 spectators attended.

Birmingham City fans in the away game at St. Andrews before their team’s tie against Coventry. Photo: Marc Atkins / Getty

They watched a bad, balanced game that was slowed down by Coventry after the introduction of loaned Aston Villa youngster Callum O’Hare and sky blues striker Max Biamou.

The pair formed the game’s first real chance after 77 minutes. O’Hare fed Biamou, who was trying to bend out of the 18-yard box. Blues goalkeeper Lee Camp, however, was vigilant and able to save.

O’Hare should have won Coventry on death when he was presented with an open goal after Amadou Bakayoko slipped a header over the goal, but he failed to score – much to the delight of the Birmingham faithful.

Read 1 Cardiff City 1

Reading and Cardiff drew 1-1 in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Madejski Stadium.

Cardiff headed early through Callum Paterson, but Reading equalized in the eight minute from Yakou Meite’s seventh goal of the season.

Robert Glatzel and skipper Sol Bamba missed a good chance of settling it for Cardiff towards the end.

Portsmouth 4 Barnsley 2

Portsmouth reached the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2010 when he defeated Championship Barnsley 4-2.

Goals from Ben Close, John Marquis, Ronan Curtis and Christian Burgess caused excitement in Fratton Park, although Cauley Woodrow and former Pompey striker Connor Chaplin answered.

advertisement