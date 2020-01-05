advertisement

Homeless peninsula to working group. (Photo by Aaron Hinks)

Focused discussion on the needs of the planned South Surrey / White Rock homeless

“Community Consultation” scheduled for January 21

advertisement

Concern over what happens to those who enter the White Rock extreme weather shelter after leaving its warmth on a cold winter morning has sparked plans for a “community consultation.”

The two-hour event – facilitated by Women’s Resource Director, Seniors and Community Services Denise Darrell, and Dierdre Goudriaan of Work Play Consulting – is set for 1-3 p.m. Jan. 21 at Portal Peace Alliance Church.

In an announcement released Thursday morning, officials with the Peninsula Homeless Working Group invite organizations, faith communities and active individuals with support and services for people who are homeless or on the verge of being homeless to discuss their ongoing needs, what may have been done for them and the next steps.

The event was partly inspired by the November presentation of guest speaker Dena Kae Beno, who shared Abbotsford’s journey to provide a community center that “became a place of warmth and security” for the homeless of this city, as well as a ” important personal place of connection to services through renowned carers and professionals, “the release reads.

READ MORE: Coordinated homelessness strategy would be ‘dream come true’ for Surrey / White Rock

The consultation is being organized by volunteer Extreme Weather Shelter Coordinator Joan McMurtry and White Rock / South Surrey Bank Bank resource managers Jaye Murray.

To register, visit https://signup.com/go/iygZotV

For more information, email me at jkmcm@telus.net or jmurray@sourcebc.ca

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement