As her father, Travis, and young baby brother Miles listen, Linden Gingrich, 3, tells Santa of her desire for a pot of pink spaghetti during a visit to the Semiahmoo Shopping Center on Monday. (Tracy Holmes Photo)

South Surrey Santa listens to spaghetti cravings and more

Linden and Miles were among the youngsters who received last-minute requests inside

With only a few days left before Christmas, the group to share wishes with Santa at the Semiahmoo Shopping Center on Monday included brother and sister duo Linden and Miles Gingrich.

At only three-and-a-half years old, Miles was briefly vocal in Santa’s arms, but briefly understood in words, while older sister Linden, 3, knew exactly what she wanted to see under the tree Wednesday morning: one pink pot for cooking spaghetti.

Parents Travis and Holly said the event was Miles’ first major venture since his arrival, and that Linden was eagerly waiting for the apple he received after the visit.

The family traveled from Ocean Park for their last-minute visit and photo with Jolly Ol ‘Elf – he’ll be recording at 1PM. today (December 24th) to tend to the business of giving wishes.

