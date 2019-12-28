advertisement

TBILISI – Separatists in the Russian-controlled region of Georgia in South Ossetia on Saturday released a Georgian doctor who was arrested last month for entering the breakaway territory, the state security service in Tbilisi said.

The move came as a court last week handed down a 21-month prison sentence to Vazha Gaprindashvili, who colleagues said had been trying to reach a patient in South Ossetia, a Moscow-controlled region since a 2008 war.

“I did not expect my release today,” Gaprindashvili, who is the president of the Georgian Association of Orthopedics and Traumatologists, told reporters in the Georgian town of Gori.

“I want to thank everyone who cares about me, but especially my beautiful wife and wonderful children,” he added.

Gaprindashvili was taken to the Ossetian regional center of Tskhinvali on November 9 and held in custody pending trial by separatist authorities, who said the doctor had illegally entered the territory.

Georgian villagers living near the loosely protected rural border have often been arrested on similar grounds, but the ban on the high-profile doctor drew international attention.

The US Embassy in Georgia, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the rights group Amnesty International demanded the immediate release of Gaprindashvili and the reopening of all checkpoints along the South Ossetian border.

Hundreds of Georgians, including politicians, staged a rally at the administrative border with South Ossetia earlier this month to demand his release.

Russia won a brief war against the former Soviet republic of Georgia in 2008, after which Moscow recognized two breakaway Georgian regions, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, as independent and deployed troops there.

Russia and South Ossetia signed an agreement in 2015 to integrate their security forces. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jan Harvey)

