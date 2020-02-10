advertisement

LOS ANGELES – South Korean social satire Dark Parasite won the Oscar for Best Picture on Sunday, making history as the first non-English film to win the highest honor in the film industry.

“Parasite,” about the gap between rich and poor in modern Seoul, won a total of four Oscars, including Best Director and Screenplay for Bong Joon Ho and Best International Show. No film had ever won both an international feature and the Best Picture at the Oscars.

It was a tremendous result for a movie that played with subtitles in the United States, beating films from major studios and Hollywood veterans such as Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. The win came at the end of an awards season that was criticized for lack of diversity.

advertisement

Instead, the Oscars scene was filled with South Korean actors and filmmakers, who mostly spoke to the audience through a translator.

“I’m speechless,” said Kwak Sin Ae, one of Parasit’s co-producers. “We never imagined that this would happen. We are so happy. I feel like a very favorable moment in history is happening right now. “

When Bong received his first Oscar of the night – for the best original script – he looked at the golden statue by surprise.

He later paid tribute to his four directorial nominees, saying, “I would like to take a Texas chainsaw and divide the Oscars into five and share them with you all.”

Earlier in the evening, the ceremony, held without a host, was filled with jeans and sarcastic remarks about the exclusion of women from the directorial category and only one person of color in the acting nominations.

“I thought there was something missing this year,” comedian Steve Martin said, opening the show with Chris Rock.

“Vaginas?” Rock off, clapping loudly.

PHOENIX THANK YOU P FORR SECOND END

The acting Oscars went through as expected. Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for playing a failed clown who finds fame through violence in the dark comic book Joker story, and Renee Zellweger was chosen Best Actress for her performance as an aging Judy Garland in the musical biography “Judy.”

Phoenix, a strict vegan, delivered a lengthy and imposed acceptance speech on climate change and animal rights, but ended on a personal note.

“I’ve been a scandal in my life. I’ve been selfish, cruel at times, and I’m hard to work with, and I’m thankful that so many people in this room have given me a second chance,” he said.

World War I film “1917” by Universal Pictures, was seen as the film to defeat, but won only three of its 10 nominations. They came for its stunning “one-shot” cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing.

Tarantino’s sentimental Ode to Tinseltown, “Once Upon a Hollywood,” brought the first Oscar-winning acting to Brad Pitt, who played a supporting role as a quiet stunt.

Laura Dern received the supporting actress Oscar, her first Academy Award, for her performance of a ruthless divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story.”

But the Netflix movie “The Irishman” – a costly mafia saga directed by Scorsese that had 10 Oscar nominations and starred Hollywood veterans Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, was left empty-handed.

Music played a big part in the ceremony, with a startling performance by rapper Eminem of his Oscar-winning song “Lose Yourself” from the movie “8 Mile.”

Elton John won the best original song for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from his “Rocketman” biopic, which performed at Sunday night’s ceremony. And American teenager Billie Eilish, who won five Grammys last month, sang “Yesterday” for the segment in memory.

“American Factory,” about the decline in industrial production jobs in the Midwest by former US President Barack and first lady Michelle Obama’s new venture, won for Best Documentary.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; additional reporting by Maria Caspani, Lisa Richwine and Nichola Groom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

advertisement