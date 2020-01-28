advertisement

SEOUL – More than half a million South Koreans have signed a petition calling for visitors from China to be banned. Seoul announced on January 28 that it would evacuate citizens from the epicenter of the new outbreak of the coronavirus.

A petition that was submitted to the President of the Blue House last week had collected more than 540,000 signatures by Tuesday, indicating growing fear in South Korea that the coronavirus could spread.

South Korea has found four cases of the virus.

The first was a Chinese citizen, but the other three are South Koreans who came from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began.

This did not stop the demand for a ban on Chinese visitors.

“Corona virus is spreading from China. Even North Korea prohibits the Chinese from entering, ”wrote the anonymous author of the petition, adding that even a temporary ban would prevent the virus from spreading.

The Blue House did not respond directly to the petition. When asked about the bans on Chinese entry from other countries, his spokesman said only that the problem should be dealt with in close consultation with the World Health Organization.

The newly identified corona virus triggered an alarm because many of its details are still unknown. It can cause pneumonia, which was fatal in some cases. It is too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads.

“The government must respond to the petition and take strict measures to exclude Chinese tourists,” said a passer-by in Seoul, a man in his fifties who only called his last name Chae. He was wearing an operation mask.

evacuation plans

The South Korean government has announced it will send at least four flights to Wuhan to evacuate nearly 700 South Korean citizens.

“We came to this decision because our citizens cannot return there alone due to the region’s closures and were unable to receive adequate medical treatment because the local clinics are operating at full capacity,” said Vice Secretary of State Lee Tae-ho said an instruction ,

People who hoped to leave would be checked before boarding the flights, he said.

Evacuated citizens are expected to be quarantined in two government facilities south of Seoul for about two weeks.

On Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in visited a hospital where one of the four patients had been treated and sent a message to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, which he promised would help curb the spread of the virus.

By Hyonhee Shin and Sangmi Cha

