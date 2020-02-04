advertisement

A South Korean court ordered a local promoter on Tuesday to compensate fans for Cristiano Ronaldo’s no appearance at a friendly in Seoul last year.

The Juventus star stayed on the bench in July in a 3-3 draw with an All-Stars team from the K-League at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, despite numerous appeals from 65,000 spectators.

Match promoter The Fasta had advertised with the Portuguese striker.



Tickets, which cost between 30,000 won ($ 25) and 400,000 won, were sold out in less than three minutes. Many wanted to see the 34-year-old superstar in action.

Two fans sued the Fasta, accusing them of false advertising, and the Incheon District Court ruled that the organizer should pay them 371,000 won, the Yonhap news agency in the south reported.

No order was issued against Ronaldo or his club.

The frustration of South Korean fans has led to the creation of an online phrase: “act like Ronaldo” to criticize someone who is only looking for benefits without taking promised measures.

“If he had only played 10 minutes, everyone would have gone home happy,” wrote one user on the country’s largest portal website, Naver.

