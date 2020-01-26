advertisement

South Korea won the AFC U-23 Championship final by defeating Saudi Arabia 1-0 after extra time.

The well-organized defense of Saudi Arabia should frustrate the South Koreans until Jeong Tae-wook’s 113th-minute goal.

It was the first South Korean title in the fourth edition of this tournament that gave them the perfect end to a campaign that qualified them for their ninth consecutive Olympic Games.

With the top 3 teams at the competitions in Tokyo 2020, the Olympic final was already secured for the two finalists in addition to the third-placed Australia.

Continental fame was at stake, however, and South Korea was the favorite in the final due to its impressive form.

Jeong Woo-yeong brought the game to life in the 20th minute. SC Freiburg stormed past a defender before Mohammed Al Yami narrowed the corner and saved his shot.

The Saudis responded 10 minutes later when Abdullah Al-Hamdan saw that his efforts were blocked from close range.

Three minutes before the break, Jeong Woo-Yeong missed the best chance of the first 45 minutes and shot past from a distance of 12 meters.

South Korea was just about to break through in the 58th minute. Lee Dong-jun cut right in and threw a shot in the corner, but Al Yami saved with a nice shot.

Saudi Arabia finally showed more intention to attack as the match neared the 90-minute mark and Abdulrahman Ghareeb fired a powerful shot from 20 meters three minutes before the end.

The game went into extra time and after 20 minutes Lee Dong-gyeong threatened with a low shot from the edge of the box, but Al Yami was again successful.

But in the 113th minute, South Korea finally managed to overcome the dead end when Jeong Tae-wook rose to Lee Dong-gyeong’s free kick and triggered wild celebrations.

