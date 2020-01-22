advertisement

The South Korean military announced on Tuesday that it would expand the deployment of an anti-piracy unit off the coast of Africa to the Strait of Hormuz after the US pushed for help in guarding oil tankers.

Attacks on oil tankers on the Strait of Hormuz off the Iranian coast last year prompted US officials to call on allies to join a planned maritime security mission.

While South Korea, a key U.S. ally, will send its forces to the area, including the Gulf, it will not officially join an army coalition known as the International Maritime Security Construct, the Department of Defense said.

“The South Korean government has decided to temporarily extend the deployment of the Cheonghae military unit,” a ministerial official told reporters, adding that the move would ensure the safety of citizens and the free movement of South Korean ships.

The decision to divert the naval unit, which is already operating southwest of Arabia, is a political compromise that does not require parliamentary approval before the April elections.

The Cheonghae unit will continue its mission while working with the coalition, the ministry said, adding that the United States had been informed of the decision, which had also been explained separately to the Iranians.

The United States welcomes and commends South Korea’s decision to extend its anti-piracy unit mission in Cheonghae to the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. embassy spokesman in Seoul told Reuters on Wednesday.

“This decision is a testament to the strength of the US-ROK alliance and our commitment to working together on global security concerns.”

The Iranian embassy in Seoul made no comment.

The Strait of Hormuz is a busy passage in the Gulf that, according to the Department of Defense, is traversed about 900 times a year by ships that get more than 70 percent of their oil from the Middle East.

The Cheonghae unit has been based in the Gulf of Aden since 2009 and works together with African countries as well as the United States and the European Union to combat piracy.

The 302-strong unit operates a 4,500-ton destroyer, a Lynx anti-submarine helicopter and three speed boats.

His operations included the rescue of a South Korean ship and its crew in 2011, shooting eight suspected pirates and capturing five others in the incident.

The South Korean troops have also evacuated South Korean citizens from Libya and Yemen and have escorted around 18,750 South Korean and international ships by November 2018.

South Korea, the fifth largest crude oil importer in the world and one of Iran’s largest oil customers, stopped importing Iranian crude oil in May after the lifting of US sanctions ended earlier this month.

By Sangmi Cha and Josh Smith. Additional reporting from Hyonhee Shin.

