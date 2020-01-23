advertisement

Deep-sea fishing:

Although there has been a fairly rough sea and cold weather in the past two days, there were good fishing opportunities.

The bite for sailfish from Jupiter to Palm Beach was incredible. Anglers who use live bait and working depths of 150 to 200 feet of water join one after the other. Straight from the Lake Worth Inlet was particularly good.

advertisement

When the current was low in the Palm Beach area, there was a good bite for mutton snappers in deeper water. Depths of 200 feet have produced.

Although mostly “snakes” and less than 15 pounds, there was a constant bite for king mackerel in the Palm Beach area. They are caught in 90 to 150 feet of water.

Although the wahoo bite that was blazing hot from Boca last week has cooled somewhat, it’s still not too shabby. Anglers who work with a color change of 200 to 300 feet and who lure either blue / white or black / purple bait in conjunction with Ballyhoo get fish up to 23 pounds.

Some dolphins have also been caught in the South County area. Although most were schoolchildren and peanuts, there are some decent fish. They are caught on floating sardines and strips of bonito.

The king mackerel bite in the South County area is somewhat scattered. They are mostly found in 75 to 100 feet and are caught with drift sardines on one-ounce knocking rigs or trolled drone spoons in red or pink. Most were in the five to seven pound range.

Anglers who work the bottom in 140 to 220 feet of water off Delray Beach catch a nice mutton snapper. Fish weighing up to 13 pounds were caught when they rolled sardines onto the floor. They also caught her in front of Lake Worth Beach Pier in 60 to 95 feet.

The bite for yellowtail snappers has also been good lately. Fish up to 18 inches are caught in 75 by anglers who spool sardines on the bottom or use squid strips.

This cold snap should drive more bait from the north while hungry game species are hunting.

>> FISHING REPORT: Would you like to receive the weekly fishing report directly by email? Subscribe here to our newsletter

Inshore fishing:

Do you want to avoid the heavy seas off Palm Beach? Targeting Jack Crevalle right in the Lake Worth Inlet could be a fun alternative.

Surfers who work on the beaches from Lake Worth Beach to Lantana and from the south side of Boynton Inlet to Ocean Ridge Hammock Park catch whiting, pompano and a few permits. They are all caught with sliced ​​shrimp on pompano jigs, poached sand fleas and quarter-cut crabs.

Anglers at the Boynton Inlet have got sheep’s head at high tide with shells and small living crabs.

Whether monster or minnow, if you have a good fishing photo, send it to eritz@pbpost.com

Lake Okeechobee:

Although it was a bit cold and windy in the past few days, bass fishing was good. In the past week it has been good to use wild shiners practically everywhere on the lake. Guide Ryan Eckman helped one of his customers land a three-kilogram monster shortly before the cold hit. They used wild shiners and fished shortly for Indian prairie. Although not as consistent, there is a bite with artificial baits. Anglers who use soft plastic floating bait, especially in copper-field and Houdini color patterns, are lucky in the area around Tin House Cove and Fourth Point, and on the east side near the J&S Canal and Henry Creek.

Crappie fishing from the mouth of the Kissimmee River to the Kissimmee Bridge was excellent. Anglers who use minnows and working depths from 8 to 12 feet have fun. Kings Bar and Buckhead Ridge also had a bite to eat with jigs.

83.Silver Sailfish Derby:

The West Palm Beach Fishing Club’s 83rd Silver Sailfish Derby was impressive.

The two-day event, which took place on January 9th and 10th, included an incredible 244 Sailfish releases along with 31 tagged fish.

The top boat of the event was Old No. 7 from Palm Beach Shores. Under the leadership of Captain Jamie Ralph, the crew of the 62 ” Titan released a total of 17 sailfish to win. The win was a big one for Capt. Jamie Ralph and John Duval, who have been pursuing the prestigious title for more than 12 years.

The best male angler was Robert Desmond of Palm Beach, who had eight releases while fishing on Day Sea.

The best female angler was Tatyana Usova from Singer Island, who managed to fish five times from Charlie.

The top small boat (35 ’or less) went to Goin’ Raptor with 11 releases.

All fishing reports are courtesy of Reel Intense Fishing Charters, Capt. Bruce Cyr and Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters created.

advertisement