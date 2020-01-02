advertisement

Deep-sea fishing:

In front of the Jensen Beach area, a charter captain found a whale shark crossing the area and managed to get a cobia with him using a template.

In front of Jupiter in 120 to 150 feet of water there were some actions for king mackerel, sailfish and dolphins.

Given the heavy rains and rough seas in the past week, not many anglers drove out of the Boynton area.

Those sturdy souls that found some fish, but they weren’t exactly gangbusters.

They worked the reefs in 40 to 80 feet deep water and caught porgies, triggerfish and some mutton snappers. There were also some short cobia mixed.

On the way north to Lake Worth Inlet were some wahoos caught 150 to 300 feet away and some dolphins 100 to 600 feet away.

A bright spot was a triple Sailfish release by Capt. Geno in front of Boynton Beach.

Inshore fishing:

There was a decent snake bite in the north fork of the St. Lucie River. They mainly hunt live shrimps, pilchards and mullets.

Near Bear Point, anglers are still catching a large number of sea trout with artificial shrimp and tilling the grass floors.

When working on the apartments around Marker 42 in Hobe Sound, there was good action on Ladyfish and Pompano.

At the northern fork of the Loxahatchee River, around Tequesta Drive Bridge, there was a good bite for both mangroves and lane snappers. There are also a few small snakes in the area as well as large bait schools.

Lake Okeechobee:

The bass has increased somewhat in number in the past week. Although not many giants are caught, there are many good fish.

From the Tin House Cove to the Indian Prairie, the bass hit soft plastic swimming lures in black and blue. Near Observation Shoal and the west wall you will find Houdini-colored swimming gauges.

Crappie fishing is still excellent. Anglers catch them under lights with minnows in the Kissimmee River at night. You will also get good numbers if you edit the round leaves of King’s Bar with yellow / white and chartreuse / white stencils.

Remarkable:

The Silver Sailfish Derby is held again in the West Palm Beach Fishing Club, founded in 1934. The oldest sailing fish tournament in the world takes place on January 9 and 10 at Lake Worth Inlet. The tournament fleet attracts some of the world’s best anglers, captains and crews. It is limited to 50 boats and sold out for this year’s event. For information or to follow the action, visit http://www.westpalmbeachfishingclub.org

All fishing reports were courtesy of Snook Nook at Jensen Beach, the fishing center in Jupiter, Capt. Bruce Cyr and the fishing center in Okeechobee created.

