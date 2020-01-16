advertisement

Deep-sea fishing:

From Jupiter, the mackerel bite has improved significantly. Anglers catch a good number and some nice big fish at a depth of about 30 meters.

Anglers working at the edge at 125 to 300 feet have reported an increase in dolphin action. The best bet is to hover in these depths.

advertisement

Jupiter’s bottom bite was good for porgies and yellowtail snappers. They are caught in a variety of depths, but mostly 85 feet from the slope to the midground.

Recently there was also good action for sailfish before Jupiter. Anglers with working depths of 125 to 200 feet catch them on live bait. Although fins and glasses work well, pinfish and blue runners are also effective.

Many sharks are lurking at the moment. So if you fish a fish, use it quickly or get ready to share it with others.

Before Boca Raton there was a fantastic wahoo bite in the past two weeks. Boats bring up to five fish per trip up to £ 60. The bait colors were black / red, pink, red / white and black / purple and were used either in combination with a mullet, ballyhoo or bonito. Watch out for shoals of bait fish and color changes if the fish are caught in a location between 90 and 500 feet of water.

There was also a good number of sailfish off southern Palm Beach County. They hit small ballyhoo skirts while towing, fish with dragons and drive sardines on 3/8 ounce knocking rigs. Pay attention to sharp color changes, rip lines and bait balls between 120 and 180 feet of water.

King mackerel are common from Delray Beach to Sloans Curve. Most fish are in the four to six pound range. Drifting sardines in 45 to 110 feet on one-ounce rigs has produced fish.

Porgies, Jack Crevalle, undersized Cobia and Snapper (mostly alleys, mangroves, mutton and mahogany) meet sliced ​​squid and sardines, which are fished between 50 and 90 feet on the bottom.

>> FISHING REPORT: Would you like to receive the weekly fishing report directly by email? Subscribe here to our newsletter

Inshore fishing:

Anglers fishing the Loxahatchee River report catching pompano, ladyfish, jack crevalle and some large croakers.

Surfers who work on the beaches from Phipps Park to Boynton Inlet this week will catch Pompano on yellow jigs with shrimp and also on goofy jigs. Pompano was also caught in the Intracoastal Waterway around the plains and canal edges from Southern Boulevard to the Boynton Inlet.

Sheep heads up to eight pounds hit mussels, oysters and crabs on the piles and walls of the bay as well as on the Lantana Bridge this week.

Whether monster or minnow, if you have a good fishing photo, send it to eritz@pbpost.com

Lake Okeechobee:

The bacon bite has been excellent lately. Anglers working on the grass around Third Point, Little Grassy and in front of the pier are reaching their limits. Although some of them are caught on Minnows, jigging has been much more effective lately. They still catch some on the drop in the Kissimmee River, but it was mostly a late afternoon and evening bite.

The bass bite was decent around Kings Bar, Third Point and Little Grassy with live shiners. With the bass bed at the moment, anglers who work in shallower water are lucky.

Remarkable:

The Palm Beach Sail & Power Squadron / America’s Boating Club organizes a two-day safety course on Saturday and Sunday. Classes start at 8:00 a.m. for registration. The course covers safety and emergency procedures, navigation, boat handling, anchoring, road traffic regulations, refueling and more. If the exam is passed at the end of the course, participants will receive the Florida Boating Safety Education Card, which is required by the state for anyone born after January 1, 1988 to operate a boat with 10 HP or more. The course takes place at headquarters at 1125 Old Dixie Highway, Lake Park. $ 70. For information: 561-542-1146; 561-670-1922.

All fishing reports are courtesy of the Jupiter fishing center, Black Dog Fishing Charter, Captain Bruce Cyr and Garrard’s Bait & Tackle in Okeechobee.

advertisement