Deep-sea fishing:

Sailfish action has increased from Jupiter Inlet to Juno Pier. Right on the edge in 120 to 200 feet of water, anglers catch them with live glasses eyes and blue runners

At the bottom of Jupiter, yellowtail snappers bite in 120 feet of water. Work chicken plants with sardines or sliced ​​squid.

Some king mackerel have also been caught in the past week. They were scattered in 80 to 120 feet of water.

Between Lake Worth Pier and Sloans Curve, anglers catch king mackerel, bonitos, mutton, and yellowtail snappers in 60 to 115 feet of water on sardines along the reef.

Undersized groupers and kobia were also caught in the same area.

Inshore fishing:

They caught pompano and Spanish mackerel along the beaches in the Jensen area and in the St. Lucie River.

On the beaches, Pompano is mainly caught by fish bites and sand fleas, while goofy jigs work best in the Doc River.

The Spanish mackerel are caught in both areas with eye-catching devices or spoons.

In the Indian River there is still excellent action on sea trout up to the power station and in Middle Cove. D.O.A. Crab baits work well.

Anglers at the Jupiter Inlet report some actions against Spanish mackerel, bluefish and occasionally pompano.

Up into the Loxahatchee River there was a good bite for Snook, Jack Crevalle and a few Pompano. Anglers who target snook are lucky in the harbor early in the morning and at night.

Anglers who work at the Sailfish Club docks in Palm Beach catch some tarpons and near Old Port Cove they got some Spanish mackerel and a couple of Jack Crevalle.

At the Boynton Inlet, some large Jack Crevalle with spoons and top water plugs were caught.

Anglers on the Lantana Bridge have caught sandfish, black drum, pompano and some flounder with live shrimp, small crabs and mussel strips.

Whether monster or minnow, if you have a good fishing photo, send it to eritz@pbpost.com

Lake Okeechobee:

Bacon fishing has been excellent lately. From Indian Prairie to Taylor Creek, anglers regularly reach their limits. Minnows seem to work best, but jigs with green heads and pink bodies are also very lucky for some anglers.

Although perch fishing has been a bit slow in recent years, they still catch a lot of fish. Most tours have an average of 25 fish per trip. It has proven effective to use live shiners, work the grass lines from the outside and target stray fish inside. Buckhead Ridge to Indian Prairie were good areas.

All fishing reports were courtesy of Snook Nook at Jensen Beach, the fishing center in Jupiter, Reel Intense Fishing Charters, Capt. Bruce Cyr and Garrards Bait & Tackle created.

