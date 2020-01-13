advertisement

The 2020 South Florida Fair is open from January 17th to February 2nd at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

It is this time of year for Ferris wheel rides and funnel cakes, roller coasters and racing pigs. Yes, the South Florida Fair will open this Friday at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

The best way to get discounted tickets is to buy pre-sale tickets. And if you haven’t bought it yet, there’s still time. Discounted tickets are now available on the South Florida Fair website and at the ticket office. In addition, pre-sale tickets are available from now until January 16 in the Publix and Goodwill branches as well as at the BB&T bank branches.

Advance sales are $ 10 over 12, $ 5 over 6 and 11, and $ 7 over 60.

As soon as the fair begins, tickets are only sold at the gates.

At the gate, these prices increase to $ 15 from Monday to Friday, and to $ 20 from 12 years of age on weekends, to $ 8 from 6 to 11 years, and to $ 9 from 60 years.

Ride / wristband vouchers cost $ 20 in advance and are worth $ 25 from Monday to Friday and $ 40 from Saturday to Sunday.

Other ways to save:

Use your pre-sale ticket opening day of the fair and get a free ticket to return another day.

Take part in “Ride-a-Thon” on Thursday evening and save $ 5 with an entry coupon and unlimited rides from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. January 16. You must print the coupon and bring it to the gate at the time of purchase.

For more information and ticket options, including group sales, visit www.southfloridafair.com or call 561-798-3247.

