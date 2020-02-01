advertisement

Start Me Up will be one of the six bands competing against each other at the South Florida Fair 2020 Rock Tribute Band competition. The event starts at 2 p.m.

Mick Jagger once sang about the former Ruby Tuesday: “Who could give you a name if you change with every new day?” It is reasonably difficult to give singer Marc Lichtenfeld from the local Rolling Stones a name or a job description Tribute band Start Me Up – finance newsletter author, bestselling author, box and MMA ring announcer and not least part-time Mick.

“I think it has to be fun, or somewhere else, what is it about?” Says Lichtenfeld, who will do his best imitation of Jagger’s signature drive on stage for the South Florida Fair’s annual Rock Tribute Band competition this weekend the title against tributes to The Cars, KISS, Rush, Boston and Aerosmith.

The key to maintaining the Boynton Beach resident’s many endeavors is that he loves everything. He has been working for the Oxford Club, an international investment network, for two decades and writes his official newsletter. He is also the author of two books, including the international bestseller “Get Rich With Dividends”.

“One of the things that is very close to my heart is financial literacy. It is not taught in schools,” he says. “My newsletter is designed to help people learn, invest and take control of their own future.”

This is Lichtenfeld’s third stint as Mick after having previously appreciated Sticky Fingers and Tumblin Dice. He says that he and the band, including Anthony “Keith Richards” Steele, Ron “Ron Wood” Hersey, Jeff “Charlie Watts” Flanders, Scott “Bill Wyman” Borgmyer, are “all in”. We have costumes, wigs. When the audience sees us, they believe it. If you see Anthony as Keith or me as Mick, we play a lot as she. We don’t just cover the Rolling Stones. We’re closest to the Rolling Stones without paying $ 300 per ticket. And that’s for the cheap seats. “

Lichtenfeld became a fan of the Mick Jagger imitation business and has been calling the Stones “my favorite band” since the sixth or seventh grade. After college, he joined the nationally known Sticky Fingers and then Tumblin Dice in California. He felt that he was a natural – “I have the body type and his songs are within my reach. I was the perfect person to pretend to be. They are one of the few bands that have stood the test of time. “

As a tribute to the Rolling Stones, who were publicly known from their 20s to their 70s, he also notes that he hasn’t aged from his job: “You can’t be 50 years old and Jim Morrison and Kurt Cobain. “

And as a professional, Lichtenfeld follows the original. “When I saw (the Stones) in Jacksonville, I said to my wife,” It’s not that this guy has been a great front man and lead singer since he was 75 years old. The fact is that it is great for all ages. He still moves across the stage like any singer of any age. He really impresses me. “

However, his research goes back even further. Videos from the early 1960s and 80s try to find the right stage costumes and performance details. “I try to study his body movements and imitate this age. I kind of follow him depending on what I’m wearing and what song I’m singing. “

Lichtenfeld’s performance history goes beyond the Rolling Stones. Since he was very interested in music, he worked for Stevie Wonder from college, where he had studied acting. “When my career started and I spent a lot of time with my 9-5, I still longed for some kind of outlet. Being in a band until 2 a.m. wasn’t too appealing. “

Fortunately, after getting to know some local campaign sponsors, “I mentioned that I could call if they ever needed anyone. I was in the right place at the right time. “Since then he has edited the microphone for Showtime, HBO, ESPN and more. His various interests usually don’t cross – “I don’t know how many people who read the newsletter see me and know what I’m doing on stage because I wear a wig and for those who don’t write newsletters. But I had people who came up to me on one of my boxing ring announcements and said, “Hey, I read the newsletter. I have read your book! “

If you go: The annual South Florida Fairs Rock Tribute Band competition starts at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday on the Coca-Cola stage in the party pavilion. More information can be found on the official website.

