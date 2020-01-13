advertisement

A man was taken to hospital after being trapped under machines in south Derbyshire.

Emergency services were called to a private address at Swadlincote Road, Woodville, this morning of January 13, shortly after 10:00 am.

advertisement

The Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and the East Midlands Ambulance Service were present because the only person involved, a man, was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham.

An ambulance spokesperson said, “We were called at 10:16 am today for a medical emergency to a private address in Woodville, Derbyshire.

“We sent an ambulance and transported a patient to the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham.”

According to a spokesperson for the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue, the incident involved a man trapped under machines.

They said: “We witnessed an incident on Swadlincote Road in Woodville involving a man trapped under machines.

“The crews extirpated the male and assisted the East Midlands Ambulance with the victim before securing the scene.”

Burton Live asked the ambulance service for more information on the man’s injuries.

The Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service was also contacted for more information on the machines.

.

advertisement