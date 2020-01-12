advertisement

One council plans to charge triple the tax on empty houses in the long term in order to put them back into service and raise funds.

South Derbyshire district council said the proposal could yield nearly a quarter of a million pounds a year in 74 vacant homes between five and 10 years old.

The council’s finance committee approved this decision at a meeting on Thursday, January 9, and the final decision will be returned to the full council next week.

If approved, the changes would take place from April – and could bring in £ 221,000.

The council has already implemented a double tax for empty dwellings up to five years old, implemented in April 2019.

In October 2019, the charge would have reduced the number of vacant properties from 104 to 74.

The councilors also agreed in principle to introduce a quadruple tourist tax for empty houses for more than 10 years from April 2021.

South Derbyshire District Council headquarters in Swadlincote

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

In a report on the matter, the district council said, “The purpose of these discretionary measures is to advance the use of empty properties to increase the supply of housing across the country.

“In April 2013, empty long-term properties that were subject to the 50% premium (an additional 50 per cent duty on empty houses for two years or more) was 124 (in southern Derbyshire).

“This has steadily declined year-on-year since, with a further decline since April 2019 when the premium was doubled following the implementation of the recent discretion.

“There is evidence to suggest that the introduction of the incentive prompted homeowners to act.

“In addition, the council employs an inspection and visit agent to check the condition of the vacant properties and this has also had some effect.

“It should be noted that the number of empty long-term properties in the district is a small proportion (0.2%) compared to the total number of dwellings registered in the tax register of more than 45,000 properties.”

The South Derbyshire District Council is not the only authority in the region to have considered or introduced a tax increase on vacant properties.

The Derbyshire Dales District Council introduced the tax on double advice in 2018, which will take effect from April 2019, and has also agreed in principle to introduce a triple premium from April and quadruple from 2021 .

Councilor at the time Lewis Rose called the number of empty houses in the district a “blatant tragedy”, while union councilor Mike Ratcliffe said it was “an absolute shame”.

Meanwhile, the Amber Valley borough council said in November that an increase in municipal taxes could be an administrative burden that could “outweigh the relatively small gains”.

Instead, the authority will continue to work with long-term empty homeowners to put them back into service and take appropriate action when they do not want to or cannot.

It agreed to give priority to empty properties for implementing measures, as well as to buildings classified vacant.

