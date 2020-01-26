advertisement

South Carolina shot 54.1 percent from the field and put five men in double figures as the Gamecocks rolled to a Vanderbilt score 90-64 in Columbia, S.C., Saturday night.

Justin Minaya and A.J. Lawson scored 14 points each, while Alanzo Frink and Jair Bolden each had 13 for the Gamecocks (11-8, 3-3 SEC). Jalyn McCreary added 11 points for South Carolina, which pulled out of a loss to Auburn on Wednesday.

The Gamecocks had a 43-31 rebound advantage over the Commodores, led by Minaya who had 12.

Vanderbilt (8-11, 0-6) was awarded its worst loss of the season and also tied the SEC’s all-time mark for consecutive regular-season losses with 24. This ties a mark set by Sewanee between 1938-40 when he was a member of the conference.

Including league tournament games, the losing streak is 26 games.

Saben Lee scored 17 points, Jordan Wright (10) and Scotty Pippen Jr. had 11 and Jordan Wright added 10 for Vanderbilt.

South Carolina had 20 assists in 33 baskets made, while Vanderbilt had just nine assists.

The Gamecocks took the lead with 17:19 remaining in the first half and never gave up. South Carolina led 44-35 at halftime and gradually extended the advantage throughout the second half, taking a 69-49 lead to a McCreary lead with 8:43 left.

South Carolina led 44-35 at the half in the 60-percent field goal and 28 points in the paint.

The Gamecocks took the lead 22-13 at the midway point of the first half. A McCreary free throw at 9:16 closed a Gam-0ock 9-0 run and gave South Carolina its first double-digit lead.

The Commodores went 15 for 23 (65.1 percent) from the free throw line in the first half, which helped offset the field goal 34.6 percent for the opening 20 minutes.

