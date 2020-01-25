advertisement

January 25, 2020 11:53 PM EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Justin Minaya had 14 points and 12 rebounds that led South Carolina to a 90-64 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

Vanderbilt (8-11, 0-6 Southeastern Conference) reached the league’s basketball brand for successive defeats by Sewanee from 1938-40.

advertisement

Sewanee left the SEC this season. Vanderbilt will try not to hold the dubious record alone when he goes to # 15 Kentucky on Wednesday night.

The Commodores lost eleven times in a row in their last win in Kentucky in 2007.

South Carolina (11-8, 3-3) won their third straight against Vanderbilt and for the third time in four SEC games after the opening game 0-2.

Minaya, the smoothly firing runner-up, led five double-digit players for South Carolina with his second career double-double.

Minaya also had four assists, two thefts and one block.

The Gamecocks, which ranked tenth after SEC field goals, achieved a double-digit lead in the first half through accurate shooting.

The Gamecocks made six of seven shots in the middle of the opening phase to gain a one point lead over the 31:19 lead less than seven minutes before the break.

Freshman Jalyn McCreary had three baskets during the burst to extend his perfect touch to seven over South Carolina’s last four games. McCreary, who finished 11 points, missed his first attempt in the second half to end the series.

But the Gamecocks couldn’t stop sending Vanderbilt to the free-throw line. South Carolina committed 18 fouls when the Commodores left the line with a 15-of-23 in the first 20 minutes. Vanderbilt only shot 12 free throws in the second half.

South Carolina coach Frank Martin was so frustrated that he caught a technical foul.

The Gamecocks built up a 24-point lead in the second half because Vanderbilt could not keep up.

AJ Lawson also had 14 points for South Carolina.

Saben Lee had 17 points ahead of Vanderbilt.

advertisement