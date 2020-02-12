ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – AJ Lawson scored 20 points and South Carolina thought Georgia was a field goal in the first 14 minutes to score a runaway 75-59 win over the fighting Bulldogs on Wednesday night.

South Carolina (15-9, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) scored the seventh consecutive win in the series, including the fourth in a row in Athens.

The Gamecocks, who have won five of their last six games, had four players in the double digits. Freshman Jermaine Couisnard had 14 points.

South Carolina led 27-5 ahead of the Bulldogs’ second goal with less than six minutes in the first half.

Georgia (12-12, 2-9) is 13th among 14 SEC teams and has lost seven of their last eight games, including three in a row.

Anthony Edwards, the nation’s top-rated newcomer with an average of 19.7 points per game, led Georgia with 16 points despite missing each of his seven 3-point points. Edwards was not the only player in Georgia to struggle with outside shots. Georgia only made 3 out of 24 3s.

A game after the Bulldogs had lost 100 points in a 105: 102 loss to Alabama, they had the lowest score in the first half of the season. South Carolina led 38:20 at halftime, thanks to Bulldogs sales and poor shooting.

Rayshaun Hammonds finally gave Georgia his first field goal with 12:50 in half. The Bulldogs then suffered another seven-minute drought in front of Tye Fagan’s basket, 5:40 in half.

South Carolina extended its lead to 23 points (49:26) when Couisnard scored three points at the start of the second half.

Georgia finally built a more offensive dynamic in the mid-half. Donnell Gresham’s four-point game reduced the lead of the Gamecocks to 55-41. Couisnard responded with a quick 3-pointer and South Carolina pushed the lead back over 20 points.

Former Georgian receiver Mecole Hardman gave fans in Georgia a rare reason to cheer when he was introduced during a break and recognized for his role on the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl championship team. Georgia officials once again appealed to football fans when the six signers of coach Kirby Smart, who enrolled early in school, were introduced during another break.

THE BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks, in which four players scored double-digits, dominated in almost every category when they won their second game in a row since losing F Justin Minaya’s start due to a left thumb injury. South Carolina beat Georgia 45: 33, including nine from Alanzo Frink, and won the Bulldogs 40: 22.

Georgia: Coach Tom Crean identified his team’s poor ball defense as a blatant weakness after losing to Alabama. This loss for the Gamecocks showed that there were other obvious shortcomings, including on the offensive, where 19 sales were an almost constant problem. South Carolina used a one-sided advantage of 25: 4 in sales points. The Bulldogs’ previous low for first-half points was 24 against Texas A&M and Auburn.

NEXT

South Carolina returns home to play Tennessee on Saturday night.

Georgia will aim for its second win over Texas A&M this month when it visits the Aggies on Saturday.