NEW YORK – Oregon moved up to 3rd place in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll after beating rival Oregon State twice in 48 hours.

The ducks jumped UConn behind South Carolina and Baylor in the top 25 that were released on Monday. The Gamecocks received 26 votes in first place from the national media panel. Baylor received three and Louisville one.

Oregon was the No. 1 pre-season, led by Star Sabrina Ionescu. Expectations rose after the team shocked the U.S. team in an exhibition game, but the defeats against Louisville and Arizona drove the ducks into the poll.

UConn, who defeated Tennessee and East Carolina last week, finished fourth and Louisville fifth in the last poll. Stanford, NC State, UCLA, Mississippi State and Oregon State complete the top 10 teams. The beavers left three places free after the game against Oregon.

Missouri State reached the top 25 in 24th place, replacing West Virginia, which failed.

Tight at the top

Maryland, Iowa and Northwestern are part of a blockade at the top of the Big Ten standings in one of the league’s most competitive seasons in years.

Maryland was unanimously the first choice in the pre-season, but the Terrapins (16-4, 7-2) are currently behind the surprising Iowa (17-3, 😎 with the Wildcats (17-3, 7-2) 1st place).

Maryland coach Brenda Frese likes to know that her team has to be the best to win. It is exactly the same with the NCAA tournament.

“It’s great. Every game you play will challenge you. You just can’t show up,” said Frese. “I love the fact that after nine games remaining you will be battle-tested.”

Northwestern won five times in a row before falling to Maryland on Sunday. When the teams met on December 31, the Wildcats 81-58 won.

“This is the deepest experience I’ve ever had with the Big Ten,” said Joe McKeown, Northwestern coach. “One to 13 – sometimes even 14 nights – can beat.”

gratuities

Only three points are the difference between No. 12 Gonzaga, No. 13 Kentucky and the 14th Florida State. South Dakota climbed three places to 21st place after two wins last week by an average of 38.5 points. The Coyotes’ two losses this year went to South Carolina and Missouri State, which, as mentioned earlier, are back in the week Ranking.

