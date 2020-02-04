advertisement

A mother organized a birthday party with Aldi motifs for her four-year-old daughter, who apparently is “obsessed” with the supermarket.

Meaghan Singleton put the party together for her daughter Saylor after the young girl developed a taste for the store at a young age.

advertisement

After calling it what she loved the most, Meaghan made her own DIY Aldi party, complete with the colors of the store and decorations with Aldi motifs.

The creative mother Meaghan made a series of cupcakes for the celebration, each of which was decorated with blue, red or yellow icing – in accordance with Aldi’s colors – and a sign saying “Saylor Loves Aldi”.

The four-year-old even had a professional photo shoot in her local Aldi shop and posed next to the toys in the “funny corridor” – or, as is usually said, in the “corridor with many random shots”.

Not only was the party with Saylor and her friends a pleasure, but also that people from all over the world loved Meagan’s idea.

Speaking to UNILAD, Meaghan said:

I had no idea (it would be so popular)! I knew it was going to be a big deal on the Aldi fan sites, but I have no idea it would reach so many people.

Almost everyone at the party often does their own shopping and they loved it! They understood the little details that symbolize Aldi.

Online people are great and many are planning their own Aldi parties. I think it’s great that all ages say they want a party like Saylor’s! We hope that for the birthday of Google or Pinterest Aldi you can be inspired for your own party.

As can be seen in the pictures, Meaghan totally smashed the party – she even embroidered the Aldi logo for Saylor on a polo shirt.

Meaghan from South Carolina, USA, found a local artisan on Facebook who helped her put the great party together.

She sharpened the little details of the store, including the fact that you have to put 25 ¢ in a car, so Meaghan made 25 ¢ cookies for Saylor and her friends to eat.

Meaghan told Business Insider about Saylor’s love for the well-known grocery store:

Since Saylor could sit in a shopping cart, she came with me. When I say we’re going to the store, the first words out of her mouth say, “Aldi, right?” She loves doing business with me.

The party received a reward with Saylor, who apparently spent the length of her birthday party declaring her love for Aldi.

Maybe I’ll take a sheet from Meagan’s book for my next birthday and throw a Zara birthday party (because you’re never too old for a birthday party, okay?).

advertisement