COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Jermaine Couisnard scored 19 points and AJ Lawson 18 when South Carolina knocked out Texas A&M 74-54 in the first half.

Couisnard and Lawson together scored six of the eight 3-point Gamecocks points, winning their fourth straight against the Aggies (11-11, 5-5 Southeastern Conference).

South Carolina (14-9, 6-4) has won six of their last eight league games after starting the SEC game 0-2. And this time, the Gamecocks made an attack in the first half, falling from nine points to 41-23 points in the half.

Couisnard and Lawson led the wave with their outside shots. Lawson hit a 3-pointer after South Carolina fell 9-0 in the first three minutes. Couisnard, a newcomer, set up the gamecocks forever, 19-18, with nine minutes left in the first half.

He covered half with a long, buzzing 3-hand that got the crowd going and gave South Carolina an 18-point lead during the break.

The Gamecocks extended the lead to 61-30 at the start of the second half, although the Aggies never got closer than 22 points the rest of the way.

It was a strong rebound for the Gamecocks, who suffered a disappointing defeat in their last away game against Ole Miss and finished 11th in the league.

Couisnard was back in front and in the middle with 12 points in half, including the buzzing 3-pointer that reminded him of his game winner in a 71-68 win over Kentucky last month.

Texas A&M missed 10 of its last 11 half shots and fell into the big hole it couldn’t climb out of.

Quenton Jackson had 16 points to lead the Aggies.

IMPORTANT STATISTICS

> South Carolina ended the first half with a 23: 5 run over the 8: 20 finale to open an 18-point lead that it would never do without.

> The Gamecocks shot well on the foul line and scored 20 of 27 points (74.0 percent) in the game.

> The Carolina defense had 13 thefts (one of which was close to the seasonal high), which helped sales drop 21 points at the offensive end.

NOTABLES

> Red shirt newcomer Jermaine Couisnard was able to assert himself in his new role as point guard and led the team with 19 points. He also had four rebounds and three assists.

> Sophomore AJ Lawson ended the race in 23 minutes with 18 points and five rebounds. It was 4-of-7 out of 3, which was a seasonal high for brands from afar. In two games against the Aggies this season, Lawson is 8:15 (53.3 percent) behind the game sheet.

> Senior Maik Kotsar had 10 points (3v6 FGs) with a team high of four assists and four steals. The Tallinn native from Estonia leads the team with 37 purchases a season.

> Kotsar was 4 against 4 in the free throw line and won 14 times in a row in the charity stripe from the second half against Missouri (01.02.20).

> South Carolina has now won Texas A&M four times in a row.

> Since the SEC home opener failed after the New Year against Florida (07.01.20), the gamecocks in the league have been 4-0 at home.

