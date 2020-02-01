advertisement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Maik Kotsar, a senior and the last player from South Carolina’s 2017 Final Four Run, had his best game of the season. Frank Martin, coach at Gamecocks, says there is a lot of support for the point keeper Jermaine Couisnard. Kotsar had a season high of 21 points and 11 rebounds in South Carolina’s 76-54 win over Missouri on Saturday.

Martin praised Kotsar’s aggressiveness, drive and haste when he finished his second double of the season and fourth of his career. But it’s the youthful leadership of Couisnard that Kotsar and his teammates brought to their knees during a period when the Gamecocks (13-8, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) won three in a row and five of their last six SEC games forced.

“I really feel that this gave our team a chance,” said Martin from South Carolina. “And helped Maik what he needed.”

Kotsar, 6-foot-10, is talented and relentless. But confrontation? This is not his game, said his coach.

Couisnard, a stubborn leader who isn’t afraid to get his teammates to play below par, has unified the team during the SEC game, Martin said.

Kotsar, who fired his first seven shots and had eight defense boards in the first half, certainly did when the Gamecocks built a two-digit lead. Kotsar also had four of nine blocks in South Carolina – the team’s best performance in the SEC this season.

“We have a stop,” said Kotsar. “And we have confidence in the offensive.”

Missouri (Nov. 10th, 2-6th), which caught up from 20 points down against Georgia last Thursday, reduced the lead by 16 points to 52-43 and still had 11 minutes. But Kotsar hit two free throws and a short jumper to start a 9-0 run and restore the gamecocks’ comfortable lead.

“Maik played his best game in uniform here,” said Martin from South Carolina.

Couisnard finished with 15 points and AJ Lawson with 13 out of three 3 points for South Carolina.

Xavier Pinson had three of Missouri’s four 3-pointers and led the tigers with 12 points. Missouri has lost five of its last six games. Pinson said the tigers need to do a better job when they hit the shots they get. They ended the game with 32.8% (19 out of 58), the fifth time in six games they shot less than 40%.

“For the most part, we got lots of pictures that we liked,” said Pinson. “We just have to knock them down.”

South Carolina played a strong defense during its last run and continued against Missouri.

The Gamecocks kept the tigers on the way to an 11: 3 start for 1:10 shooting. After that, it only got worse for Missouri.

South Carolina encountered five out of six properties during the opening phase to help T.J. Moss’ 3 hand.

The Gamecocks forced nine sales and had eight blocks in the first 20 minutes. Kotsar was a big part of South Carolina’s defense with eight defensive rebounds, four blocks and one theft in its 10 minutes.

The Tigers were without the second and third goal scorers Mark Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon. Smith came out in the second half of Missouri’s last game with back problems and was out of the lineup in South Carolina. Tilmon has missed the last eight games with a tension break in the left foot.

IMPORTANT STATISTICS

> South Carolina was dominant at the defensive end from the top and restricted the Tigers to 33 percent (19 against 58) of the field.

> The Gamecocks aggressively shot 50 percent or more in the third game in a row and ended today’s competition with 25 out of 49 (51 percent).

