South African tennis player Lloyd Harris is only one win from his first ATP Tour tennis title after reaching the final of the 250 tournament in Adelaide, Australia.

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 17: Lloyd Harris of South Africa celebrates winning his match against Tommy Paul of the USA during the sixth day of Adelaide International 2020 on Memorial Drive on January 17, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane / Getty Images)

The 22-year-old, who was number 91 in the world rankings last July and reached a career high of 82, prevailed against the American Tommy Paul in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 against the world no 90 to reach the final.

There he meets the winner of the other semifinals with the second seed Andrey Rublev from Russia or the third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada.

Harris is expected to rise to 72 in the world when next week’s rankings appear.

“To be honest, it doesn’t seem to be real now,” Harris said after the win. “It was a tough game for both of us, we were both nervous. I am very, very happy with the win.

“I had to try when I hit the match, he was ready to get me to play. I knew it would be difficult to serve. I had to do everything I could. “

This was the first semi-final of the ATP Tour between two qualifying matches since Roberto Carballes Baena’s victory over Andrej Martin in Quito in 2018.

Harris was on the backfoot towards the end of the second set, although he paused to force a tie as Paul took control of rallies more often and did not allow the South African to dictate the game.

But Harris, who previously defeated Pablo Carreno Busta fourth and Cristian Garin sixth in the ATP 250 tournament, was not deterred.

On the way to his win, he lost only two first serve points in the playoff.

Last year, Harris finished his first quarter-finals and semi-finals in Chengdu as a lucky loser. But he went one step further in Adelaide. He blew up 13 aces and won 85 percent of his first serve points against the man who is one place ahead of him in the leaderboard.

Last year, Harris qualified for the main draw for all four Grand Slam races. Next week he opens his 2020 Australian Open season with a tough game in the first round against Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, who is placed 14th.

