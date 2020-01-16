advertisement

South African Lloyd Harris secured another big win at the ATP 250 event in Adelaide, Australia, when he reached the semi-finals to continue his strong performance in 2020.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 4: Lloyd Harris of South Africa plays a shot against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia during the second day of the 2020 ATP Cup group stage at Pat Rafter Arena on January 4, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle / Getty Images)

The 22-year-old from Cape Town won number 4, Pablo Carrena Busta, 6: 3 and 6: 3 in the quarter-finals. He looked like the best-placed player in the world instead of number 91 on which he stands, compared to no 30 of the Spaniard.

This was the first time the players met, although the 28-year-old Spaniard is by far more experienced. He won four times on the ATP Tour and collected around $ 9 million in prize money.

The semi-final is Harris’ best result so far at an ATP event. In September he also reached the last place of the Chengdu Open in China. Next, Harris meets American Tommy Paul, who defeated Spaniard Albert Ramos Vinolas 6-3, 6-4.

Earlier this week Harris, who had to qualify for this event in Australia, won 7: 6, 3: 6, 6: 4 and Serbia’s world champion Laslo Djere 7: 6 in the first round against Chile’s world champion Christian Garin. 6-3 in the second round. At the ATP Cup last week, Harris lost twice in the competition for Team SA, but both times in three sets.

In Adelaide, Alex De Minaur had to withdraw from the ATP250 due to an abdominal injury and confirmed that he would not be participating in the upcoming Australian Open for the same reason.

