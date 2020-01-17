advertisement

If you’re having trouble accessing SAPeople.com or other international websites in South Africa, it’s not you or us, it’s the cables! Apparently, two large submarine cables connecting SA to the rest of the world have accidentally collapsed.

According to AfriHost, engineers have found that the SAT3 / WASC break is near Libreville, Gabon, and the WACS break between two repeater locations where a failure has occurred has been moved to the Congo.

According to Business Insider, the WASC system connects Portugal and Spain in Melkbosstrand with South Africa. and the WACS system connects Britain with South Africa in Yzerfontein.

advertisement

Other affected providers are Openserve and Axxess.

According to AfriHost, further tests will be carried out by the upstream provider together with the cable consortium.

South Africans have had problems loading slow and sporadic access overseas since yesterday. After an investigation, the errors were confirmed late at night by the upstream providers.

The faulty cables affect international speed and latency, according to AfriForum.

It is not currently clear when the problems will be resolved, but the network engineers are doing everything possible to minimize the effects, including redirecting connections, and are working to resolve the problems.

AfriHost said: “We sincerely thank the customers concerned for their patience and understanding because this problem will be resolved.”

advertisement