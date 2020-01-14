advertisement

We did a quick search of the vacation ad dates in Showmax to see if there were any trends in downtime usage. Not everything was as expected, says Showmax…

As Bonang was one of the most popular local shows in 2019

Top marks go first to South Africa. The whole country has seen videos of over 100 years on Showmax over Christmas and New Year!

More people than ever got on the streaming train, and those who watched streamed more than usual. The net effect was a 30% increase in observation hours compared to the average of the previous months.

advertisement

When did we reach the maximum lay time? Showmax believed that the day after Christmas, most people would retire under the covers to watch TV, but on Sunday, December 29th, the audience was actually too high.

What time of day? It’s no surprise that evenings are the most popular time to watch TV. Interestingly, the vacation peak was earlier than Showmax the rest of the year and peaked at 6:00 p.m.

Did people use the holidays to bathe more than usual? Oh yes – there was a big jump in bingeing. In Showmax’s most popular series, viewers watched an average of more than 30 episodes of the same show during the holiday season! The highlight of a single account was more than 200 episodes of the same show !!

Most watched shows by Showmax

The most watched local genre? People can’t get enough of local reality shows with a particularly strong show from The Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

The real housewives of Johannesburg

Which live sport has the most views? More people watched wolves defeat Manchester City 3-2 on December 27 (and end City’s title hopes) than any other game.

Which series genres were most in demand? Comedy, medical drama and crime drama were all very popular binge targets (people who watched several episodes in a row).

What were the hottest local shows? The River, Binnelanders and Getroud Met Rugby stood out in terms of the number of consecutive episodes. (In most countries, you can watch them all if you’re a South African who lives abroad.)

Any other content trends? People watched a lot more films than usual, which could indicate that they could sit still for several hours.

And how are the trends stacked in Africa? South Africans clearly take their free time seriously, with average hours per viewer being 21% above normal activity, while this increase was only 10% in Nigeria and an even smaller increase of 7% in Kenya.

Looking back on the past year, these were the most watched series on Showmax in 2019 (in no particular order):

10 most streamed international series on Showmax

HBO euphoria

HBO’s Game of Thrones

HBO Chernobyl

Younger

HBO’s big little lies

viking

billion

The girlfriend experience

siren

The story of the maid

10 most streamed South African series on Showmax

persecutor

The real housewives of Johannesburg

Be Bonang

The river

The Queen

The Spreeus

The Byl

The girl from St. Agnes

The Bachelor SA

Boer Soek ’n Vrou

What’s next?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cr0Xsa9_Aqc (/ embed)

Next year, Showmax will upgrade local content, starting with The River S3 on January 27th, followed by Lockdown S5 on January 30th, which will be exclusive to Showmax.

Hollywood will continue to be heavily represented, with Ray Donovan S7 from January 20 and other blockbusters like A Star is Born and Aquaman for film fans. Our recently expanded kids selection includes everything from Paw Patrol to Star Wars Resistance. Finally, more top-class sport, including more football from the major local and international leagues, will come live to Showmax in 2020.

advertisement