South African Vice President David Mabuza is in Juba, South Sudan, for meetings on the revitalized conflict settlement agreement in South Sudan to promote peace in the region.

Deputy President David Mabuza meets with the Special Representative of the Government Development Agency (IGAD) for South Sudan. The aim of the meeting was to discuss the proposals to advance the ongoing peace process in South Sudan. (Photos: GCIS)

The main goal of the visit is to find consensus between the different parties on the number of states and their borders.

During the previous meeting in December, progress was made from five different positions to only two (for 23 + 1 and 32+ countries). At this follow-up meeting, only one position on the number of states was agreed.

Mabuza, as South African Special Representative for South Sudan, has held bilateral meetings with the guarantors of the agreement to mobilize for their continued support for the peace process.

“During this round of parties’ consultative meeting, it is planned to agree on a mechanism to resolve the controversial issue of the number of states and borders amicably,” said the Presidency.

The completion of this matter will pave the way for the formation of the revitalized interim government for national unity in the current extended period ending in February 2020.

“We have returned to Juba in the hope that the parties will reach agreement on a workable mechanism to resolve the issue of states and their borders. Above all, we want to ensure that a transitional government of national unity in South Sudan is formed before the current 100 day extension expires.

“Our primary goal in all of these efforts is to ensure peaceful South Sudan, in which the weapons are finally silenced and in which their people advance their development,” said Mabuza. – SAnews.gov.za

